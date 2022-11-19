On-the-go snacks, weekend getaway treats up for grabs at West Zone Supermarkets’ exclusive sale

Planning to enjoy the weekend with your favorite snacks and treats? There’s no better timing than this weekend for you to head to your nearest West Zone Supermarket to grab your on-the-go grocery items!

Running until November 20, West Zone Supermarkets’ exclusive weekend sale, shoppers can take a look at dozens of food items, snacks, and treats – some of which they can even stock up on for the upcoming Christmas holidays!

Speaking of Christmas, the Filipinos’ favorite special meat of the season is already available on the store as well – making your visit at West Zone Supermarkets truly worth it!

Some of the items on sale include: Coffee, chocolates, nuts, juices, crackers, sandwich spread, processed and fresh meats, fresh fish, cooking oil, and more.

Be sure to rush to any of the 130 West Zone branches nationwide – as these are only available until Sunday, November 20!