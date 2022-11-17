Mahzooz launches additional Epic Draw on Fantastic Friday

Mahzooz, the UAE’s favorite weekly draw, which has produced 30 millionaires and awarded more than AED 330,000,000 to over 205,000 winners in the past two years, announces the launch of a new weekly draw to celebrate its second anniversary.

This announcement comes on the heels of the latest win of AED 20,000,000 top prize, claimed by a lucky winner this past Saturday 12 November 2022.

Known as the “Fantastic Friday Epic Draw” the new weekly draw which, as its name indicates, will be held every Friday at 8 pm starting 18 November 2022, offers participants an additional chance of winning a whopping prize of AED 10 million, once they purchase a bottle of water for AED 35 to gain access to the Super Saturday Draws, held every Saturday at 9 pm.

While the Super Saturday Draws continue to feature the Grand Draw offering a top prize of AED 10 million, a second prize of AED 1 million and a third prize of AED 350 as well as the Raffle Draw offering three prizes totaling AED 300,000, the new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw presents a top prize of AED 10 million and excellent winning chances, as it requires the participants to select 6 out of 39 numbers only.

“We anticipate the new Fantastic Friday Draw to appeal to a significant portion of the rapidly expanding draw audience as it offers our customers an additional avenue to win another AED 10 million without having to buy an extra water bottle” according to Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, Managing Operators of Mahzooz.

“This comes in celebration of our 2nd anniversary, and in line with our commitment to constantly innovate our offering. We are eagerly waiting to crown our new millionaires and we hope that someone will hit the record-breaking AED10 million top prize in the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw and the AED 10 million in the Super Saturday Grand Draw. We take this opportunity to congratulate our latest winner of AED 20,000,000 who claimed his prize this weekend. ” he added.

By purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35 on mahzooz.ae or the app, participants can enter the draws, by choosing two different set of numbers.

While Super Saturday Grand Draw requires participants to pick 5 out of 49 numbers, the new Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires only 6 numbers to be chosen out of 39.

Mahzooz is committed to changing people’s destiny by ushering them into the good life.