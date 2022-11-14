Annual checkup effective deterrent against diabetes

Lack of energy even after eating? Excessive thirst? Feeling hungry all the time? Got a wound that doesn’t heal? These are the common symptoms of diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the top 10 leading causes of death among Filipinos. Most of the time, it is due to undiagnosed or late diagnosis of the illness.

Dr. Henry Galuba Jr, Internal Medicine Specialist at Mediclinic Al Qusais and Mediclinic Deira, answers some of the most important questions regarding diabetes.

Why is it important for patients to consult regularly and have their annual check-up?

It is important to consult your doctor regularly and have an annual check up to be able to identify risk factors that may lead to a potential disease in the future. Furthermore it should be taken into consideration that not all diseases have symptoms and this is just discovered through routine tests, moreover to treat problems early, to prevent complications and make a plan for healthier future.

One of the common factors of leading to diabetes is having unhealthy lifestyle.

Can you share the common eating habits that lead to diabetes? And what should be the correct diet to practice?

A diet high in cholesterol, fats and calories increases your risk of diabetes. This can lead to weight gain surpassing your ideal body weight and at the far end causes obesity. This in itself is a risk factor which can lead not only to diabetes but the so called syndrome x which is a group of problems that includes obesity, high central distribution of fat, hypertension, and dyslipidemia. A healthy diet is high in fibre and low in fat, cholesterol, salt, and sugar. Also, remember to watch your weight, be aware of calorie content and eat only an ideal portion.

Diabetes can be prevented or regulated once diagnosed. This is why it’s important to undergo regular check-ups

Can you please invite the viewers/readers to visit the clinic while sharing how diabetes is diagnosed and treated?

Diabetes is one of the most common diseases worldwide that can have an impact on your life as it can lead to several complications and even death. Mainly it is the inability of the body to produce insulin which is needed for us to absorb energy into our cells in the form of glucose, early symptoms can be always being thirsty, excessive urination, always feeling hungry and even weight loss. Diabetes is easily diagnosed by as simple blood test, in this regard I am inviting all of you to visit me at Mediclinic Al Qusais or Mediclinic Deira if you have any symptoms pertaining to diabetes. This an incurable illness however through proper medical consultation this can be properly diagnosed, treated and controlled to prevent its serious complications.

