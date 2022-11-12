TFT Reach

Indulge in mouth-watering dishes at WEMART Asian Food court!

Your cravings for savory dishes will be satisfied as soon as you drop by at the WEMART Asian Food court!

Made fresh by its new aesthetic and indoor design, you can now indulge in a wide range of food varieties.

Unwind this weekend and sip into WEMART Asian Food court’s tummy-filling hotpot-on-the-go, enjoy their freshly cooked skewer products, and take your tongue into a treat with their savory meals for your breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

Take a set and enjoy the world-class taste of their products at the ground level of their Deira Clock Tower branch.

WEMART Asian Food Court also offers a unique dining experience with their live cooking stations which offers fresh seafood products. You can also choose from several of their booths which offers a selection of meals that you can relish in different combinations.

For sweet tooth customers, they have a pastry section which offers snack snack items in shelves that you can grab and munch on anytime of the day.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower
Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan
Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch
Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City
China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park
Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai

