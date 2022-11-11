West Zone Supermarket shoppers can enjoy up to 60% off as part of their Wow Deals this November!

Our favorite go-to grocery shopping supermarket, West Zone is giving us the best offers as part of their much-awaited November Sale.

Save more on local and international grocery brands by buying all the affordable deals on Detergents, Dish Wash, Food Items, Rice, Ghee, Cooking Oil, Chips, Meat, Seafood, and Toiletries.

The deal which can be availed from November 10 – 15 is an early holiday season treat from one of the largest supermarkets that Filipinos love in the UAE.

West Zone which caters to thousands of Filipinos across the country has been a reliable supermarket for Filipinos who miss the taste of Pinoy-made products and delicacies.

Included in thier November Sale are our well-loved Philippine-made goods such as Del Monte canned goods, UFC tomato sauce, Datu Puti soy sauce and vinegar, Siblings bottled products, 555 Tuna, Ding Dong Chips, our classic favorite snack Sky Flakes, Angel Condesada, Fudgee Bar, and the famous 90’s hit chips Super Rings.

West Zone Supermarket has also made sure to give us a mega discount this time with a slashed price on their fruits, vegetables, meat, and fish products which are perfect for those who love homecooked meals for their baon or weekend gatherings.

A unique part of this month’s deal are their offers on select nuts, dried goods, cheese, and pickles which are also available on select West Zone branches.

Believe it or not, they also have Philippine-made papaya soaps, shampoos, and conditioners along with some of the most in-demand beauty formula sets and products such as Eskinol.

To complete their Wow Deals this November, West Zone is also offering shoppers a comfortable sleep, with their bedsheets, comforter, pillow, and pillowcases on sale.

So, don’t miss this chance to fill up your pantry and get the most out of West Zone’s November Sale by buying all your everyday needs until Tuesday, November 15. Visit any West Zone Supermarkets near you.