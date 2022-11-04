WEMART welcomes winter ‘hotpot season’ with exciting promos all over UAE

As the cooler winter chill blows, Filipinos are getting their appetites ready for that delicious warm soup and fulfilling mouthfuls of delicious savory dishes as the ‘Hotpot Season’ officially begins!

WEMART chimes in the ‘Hotpot Season’ with a lot of hotpot favorites for sale during their five-day promotion running until November 6.

Bowls, pots, pans, ladles, washable chopstick sets, and more are available for less than AED 5 each! Their delicious KOCO KimChi is also at a 50% discount to only AED 6.5 for a 500g pack.

Soup base is also available on a discounted price of only AED 9.9 and dipping sauces for hotpot is only AED 2.9. Their aromatic vinegar is also available for only AED 5.9.

Fresh chicken wing tips is also available for only AED 4 for 200g, while fresh orchid crabs are at an all-time discounted price of only AED 29.9 per kilo!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai