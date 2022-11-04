Spend just AED25 at McDonald’s UAE and get the chance to win FIFA World Cup Tickets or other instant prizes!

The hype of the FIFA World Cup 2022 arrives in the UAE as McDonald’s, one of the official sponsors of the global event in Qatar, will be giving away tons of prizes!

McDonald’s, the UAE’s favorite quick service restaurant and an official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022, aims to bring Arab hospitality to this year’s FIFA World Cup by rewarding the pride and passion of all football fans for the game. The celebration includes instant prizes for all McDonald’s UAE customers who spend AED 25.

Prizes are FIFA World Cup tickets, a Hyundai Tucson, vivo X70 Pro 5G mobile phone, INVU Sunglasses, a Hisense 65” UHD Smart TV, Hisense 2.1 CH Soundbar, Coca-Cola FIFA World Cup glasses, Panini FIFA World Cup stickers, Adidas Al Rihla – the official match ball for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Adidas Al Rihla Mini Ball, and free McDonald’s menu items.

How do I join?

Customers simply need to scan the QR code on their receipt using the McDonald’s App to be instantly rewarded with every AED 25 purchase or more. Prizes range from a free McDonald’s menu item to a prize from one of its partners. Customers are also automatically entered into a grand prize draw to win big prizes, such as a Hyundai Tucson or FIFA World Cup Tickets.