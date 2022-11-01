TFT Reach

Sivvi celebrates anniversary with up to 80% deals

In celebration of its birthday, SIVVI, your favourite fashion destination, is launching a week of unbeatable daily deals – both onsite and on the app from 1st – 7th November across the UAE and KSA.

Alongside a mixture of fashion and street style expertise, a world-class product range and inspiring content channels, SIVVI is giving 20 and 30-somethings exclusive access to save on latest trends. Customers can log onto the app and find a different deal every day for the next six days across easy-to-shop fashion and beauty edits for women, men and kids.

With a highly curated assortment of over 120,000 products and around 2,000 regional and international brands including Mango, adidas, Puma, Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, customers can browse the latest collections, as well as exclusive offers. Shoppers can download the SIVVI app (available on IOS and Android) now to enjoy birthday discounts, deals and so much more throughout the week.

WhatsApp Image 2022 11 01 at 12.46.19 PM 1

Available with next-day delivery as standard across major cities in the KSA and UAE, customers in Dubai can also choose to have purchases arrive within 3-hours (20 AED at checkout). In the Kingdom’s capital of Riyadh, customers can opt for same-day delivery (12 SAR at checkout) and next day delivery across other KSA cities.

Don’t miss the SIVVI birthday week, live now on www.sivvi.com

