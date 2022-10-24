LAST CHANCE! Win iPhone 14 Pro Max, other exciting prizes at WEMART Clock Tower’s 3rd anniversary

Filipinos and UAE residents are now coming in droves to join in the festivities at WEMART Clock Tower’s 3rd anniversary – where all shoppers stand a chance to take home an iPhone 14 Pro Max!

Shoppers who spend at least AED200 on a single receipt at WEMART Clock Tower Store gets an instant opportunity to participate in a draw to win an iPhone14 Pro Max.

Other exciting prizes for WEMART’s promotion include free food, balance cars, shopping cards, Yuanyang hot pot, tea sets, tea stoves, as well their classic bubble milk tea, flossy chicken bread, and 1000 each of AED 10 and AED 5 cash coupons!

In this giveaway, the purchase of cigarettes, phone cards, and bulk wholesale is not allowed. Employees and staff are likewise not allowed to participate.

Apart from this promo, here are the activities you shouldn’t miss until October 23:

Food court specials. From October 21 to 23, WEMART members who spend at least AED99 will get to participate in a lucky draw.

Free Zongzi bag. Those who consume food at the WEMART Clock Tower food stalls will also get a free bag of zongzi.

Members special promo. WEMART members who spend at least AED 69 or more on a single receipt can get a bottle of Vitality Forest for only AED1! A single receipt can be exchanged for a maximum of 15 bottles.

Mega sale. Other WEMART branches in Abu Dhabi, Dela Store, Longcheng Store, DIP Store and e-commerce will also enjoy tons of exciting promos and discounts during this week!

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai