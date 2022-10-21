US’ #2 ranked player Frances Tiafoe to take part in Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship this December

One of US’ highly-anticipated tennis players will be heading over to Abu Dhabi this December, where spectators can expect intense, action-packed match ups!

Frances Tiafoe, US’ No.2-ranked tennis player has confirmed his participation and debut at the upcoming Mubadala World Tennis Championship this coming December 16-18 at the International Tennis Centre in Zayed Sports City.

Tiafoe, 24, is the most recent addition to Mubadala World Tennis Championship’s lineup which includes World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz, World No.3 Casper Ruud, and reigning champion Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe, who was born in Sierra Leone and reared in modest circumstances in Maryland, USA, earned his greatest world ranking – No.19 – last month after becoming the first American to reach the final four at Flushing Meadows since 2006.

“I’m super excited to travel to Abu Dhabi and compete at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. Playing in such a competitive tournament before the holidays and at the start of the new season is something I am really looking forward to. It’s going to be a terrific experience against an elite field, and I can’t wait to get out there,” said Tiafoe.

Tiafoe’s claim to fame traces back in 2013 when he snagged the 2013 Orange Bowl championship, which is known as the most prestigious junior international competition in the world of tennis. By doing so, Tiafoe made history by becoming the youngest champion in the boys’ singles.

Two years later in 2015, he became the youngest American to appear in the French Open. The world would then witness Tiafoe’s rise among tennis’ most sought-after players after winning his first ATP title at the Delray Beach Open (2018), reaching the quarterfinals of the Australian Open (2019), and winning against Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon (2021), before beating Rafael Nadal and Andrey Rublev a year later en route to the US Open semi-finals.

“Frances Tiafoe is one of the most brilliant and brightest tennis stars right now and one to watch as the next generation of tennis superstars emerge. He had an outstanding season this year and excelled at this year’s French Open and US Open. He is considered one of the most talented young players and has developed a strong fan base around the world. I have no doubts at all he will prove a highly popular addition to this year’s Mubadala World Tennis Championship,” said John Lickrish, CEO at Flash Entertainment.

How can I book tickets?

Tickets start from AED 95 for adults and AED 45 for children and can be purchased on the event’s official website www.mubadalawtc.com.

Three-day packages offer a 20 per cent savings, guaranteeing spectators a seat for the entire championship.

Premier Hospitality tickets also offer fans a premium F&B menu and courtside seating providing prime viewing and an unparalleled experience.

Group purchases of 15 or more tickets can access a 15 per cent discount by calling 800 86 823 or emailing [email protected].

For more details, visit www.mubadalawtc.com