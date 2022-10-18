TFT ReachEntertainmentLatest News

Organizer from Andrew E’s ‘Bagong Pilipinas Tagalog Rap Festival’ GCC Tour in UAE shares important announcement

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The organizer for Andrew E’s ‘Bagong Pilipinas Tagalog Rap Festival’ GCC Tour in Dubai and Abu Dhabi has officially announced that the show has been postponed to December.

The company cited that the postponement of the event due to unforeseen circumstances.

However, they also announced that the new dates for this upcoming event will be on December 10 and 11 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

They also added another date for the tour, December 16, which will take place in Bahrain.

Popular during the early years of 2000, group Salbakuta will also be joining, replacing the DFT Rap Group.

Here’s their message in full:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Bagong Pilipinas Tagalog Rap Festival GCC Tour ’22 is postponed and moved to December 10 and 11, 2022 in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and December 16 in Bahrain – all on the same venues. Also, adding to the current lineup of artists along with Andrew E is Salbakuta; replacing the DFT Rap Group. We apologize for this but we look forward on seeing you on these dates. Thank you.”

