Abu Dhabi-based Pinay bags AED 5,000 from AED 20 ticket through Little Draw

A Filipina got extremely lucky with Little Draw this October as she bagged an instant AED 5,000 from her ticket that’s just worth AED20!

Ivy Garcia, a coordinator in Abu Dhabi said that she just tried her luck after learning about Little Draw through a post from The Filipino Times and said that she took her chances with the draw’s multiple ways to win.

“I took part and joined Little Draw because I can play as low as AED10 and only have to think about a 3-digit number. Also, it has several chances for you to win from straight numbers, reversed, and mixed,” said Ivy.

When the draw results came in last Friday, October 7 – Ivy couldn’t believe her eyes when the AED20 ticket she purchased matched the straight order, with a randomized number.

“It was my first time to participate in Little Draw. I also participated in other draws but had no luck. I won the #008 weekly draw in a straight matched order with the number ‘738’. After I received SMS and email that I won, I checked in my little draw log-in account, the prize amount showed in the system. There is withdraw option and requested it by providing my account details. By Monday, October 10, I personally received my prize as Little Draw directly deposited it to my account,” shared Ivy.

When asked where she plans to spend her winnings, Ivy said she’ll allot it for her family. She hopes that more Filipinos would join to try their luck and win with Little Draw.

“Thank you Little Draw. It was amazing feeling that I’m the one of your lucky winners. I will continue to participate in the Little Draw to get bigger prizes. To my fellow Filipinos, just give a try to participate in Little Draw – maybe you will be the next lucky winner!” said Ivy.

“Little Draw” positions itself as the most-affordable draw in the UAE, where residents only need to match 3 digits for only AED10, and win up to AED 100,000!

Participants can check how they can claim their prize as well as further information about the “Little Draw” at their official website at: www.littledraw.ae