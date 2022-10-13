TFT Reach

Abu Dhabi-based Pinay bags AED 5,000 from AED 20 ticket through Little Draw

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago

A Filipina got extremely lucky with Little Draw this October as she bagged an instant AED 5,000 from her ticket that’s just worth AED20!

Ivy Garcia, a coordinator in Abu Dhabi said that she just tried her luck after learning about Little Draw through a post from The Filipino Times and said that she took her chances with the draw’s multiple ways to win.

“I took part and joined Little Draw because I can play as low as AED10 and only have to think about a 3-digit number. Also, it has several chances for you to win from straight numbers, reversed, and mixed,” said Ivy.

When the draw results came in last Friday, October 7 – Ivy couldn’t believe her eyes when the AED20 ticket she purchased matched the straight order, with a randomized number.

“It was my first time to participate in Little Draw. I also participated in other draws but had no luck. I won the #008 weekly draw in a straight matched order with the number ‘738’. After I received SMS and email that I won, I checked in my little draw log-in account,  the prize amount showed in the system. There is withdraw option and requested it by providing my account details. By Monday, October 10, I personally received my prize as Little Draw directly deposited it to my account,” shared Ivy.

When asked where she plans to spend her winnings, Ivy said she’ll allot it for her family. She hopes that more Filipinos would join to try their luck and win with Little Draw.

“Thank you Little Draw. It was amazing feeling that I’m the one of your lucky winners. I will continue to participate in the Little Draw to get bigger prizes. To my fellow Filipinos, just give a try to participate in Little Draw – maybe you will be the next lucky winner!” said Ivy.

“Little Draw” positions itself as the most-affordable draw in the UAE, where residents only need to match 3 digits for only AED10, and win up to AED 100,000!

Participants can check how they can claim their prize as well as further information about the “Little Draw” at their official website at: www.littledraw.ae

 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report21 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Weekend Sale October 12 16 West Zone

WEEKEND SALE ALERT! West Zone’s five-day weekend sale till October 16 packs big discounts for over 100 products

1 hour ago
2222222

The perfect community to raise your family – check out the RLC Residences promise

1 day ago
PHOTO 2

RLC Residences’ standout projects to be showcased at PPIE 2022 in Dubai

1 day ago
BioDiesel 11yr 1920X1080

McDonald’s UAE reaches 22-million-kilometre milestone for their Supply Trucks powered by Biodiesel

2 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button