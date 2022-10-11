McDonald’s UAE reaches 22-million-kilometre milestone for their Supply Trucks powered by Biodiesel

McDonald’s UAE takes a significant step in 2022 by reaching a milestone of 22 million kilometres travelled by its supply trucks on pure Biodiesel. McDonald’s UAE is having its used cooking oil converted to 100% Biodiesel to power and fuel its supply trucks, which equates to a reduction of 25 million kg of carbon dioxide to date.

McDonald’s UAE made this possible with its strategic partnership with Neutral Fuels since 2011 to help reduce the carbon footprint across the country.

“Focusing on the environment is key for us at McDonald’s UAE. We are glad to work on this program with Neutral Fuels which helped us reduce the amount of carbon emissions, and we will continue to promote sustainable and regenerative practices – for communities today and in the future,” said Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE.

To date, McDonald’s UAE has converted more than 8 million liters of used cooking oil into Biodiesel – the equivalent of recycling 75 million plastic bags, planting 412,097 tree seedlings grown for 10 years, or even recycling 8,624 tons of waste instead of sending it to landfill.

To learn more about the Biodiesel program spearheaded by McDonald’s UAE, visit their dedicated website for the program at: https://www.mcdonalds.com/ae/biodiesel-initiative.html