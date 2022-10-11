TFT Reach

McDonald’s UAE reaches 22-million-kilometre milestone for their Supply Trucks powered by Biodiesel

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 36 seconds ago

McDonald’s UAE takes a significant step in 2022 by reaching a milestone of 22 million kilometres travelled by its supply trucks on pure Biodiesel. McDonald’s UAE is having its used cooking oil converted to 100% Biodiesel to power and fuel its supply trucks, which equates to a reduction of 25 million kg of carbon dioxide to date.

McDonald’s UAE made this possible with its strategic partnership with Neutral Fuels since 2011 to help reduce the carbon footprint across the country.

BioDiesel 2lines B 1920X1080

“Focusing on the environment is key for us at McDonald’s UAE. We are glad to work on this program with Neutral Fuels which helped us reduce the amount of carbon emissions, and we will continue to promote sustainable and regenerative practices – for communities today and in the future,” said Walid Fakih, CEO of McDonald’s UAE.

BioDiesel 2lines A 1920X1080

To date, McDonald’s UAE has converted more than 8 million liters of used cooking oil into Biodiesel – the equivalent of recycling 75 million plastic bags, planting 412,097 tree seedlings grown for 10 years, or even recycling 8,624 tons of waste instead of sending it to landfill.

To learn more about the Biodiesel program spearheaded by McDonald’s UAE, visit their dedicated website for the program at: https://www.mcdonalds.com/ae/biodiesel-initiative.html

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 36 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Cheloy Velicaria Garafil ops oic

No official advisory on China’s blacklisting – Malacañang

6 hours ago
rockwell land October 22

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! Rockwell Land to host second investment event for OFWs in Dubai this October 22

7 hours ago
'Homecoming' community event hosted by celebrity blogger and digital influencer Kyle "Kulas" Jennermann of Becoming Filipino

Cebu Pacific offers seat sale, more flights on Dubai route’s 9th anniversary

1 day ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 10 09 at 10.00.40 AM 1

VMAT: the fastest and most accurate radiation delivery technique

2 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button