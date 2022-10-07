WEMART Clock Tower 3rd anniversary to give away iPhone14 Pro Max, cash vouchers, other exciting prizes

WEMART Clock Tower is turning 3 this October!

The Filipinos’ favorite Asian supermarket has prepared a variety of activities for all of their shoppers in line with the festive celebrations.

Here are the activities you shouldn’t miss from October 15 to October 23:

Free AED10 coupons. Those who download the WEMART app and register will get an AED10 coupon to spend at the WEMART Clock Tower store.

Free Zongzi bag. Shop in any WEMART store and get a free bag of zongzi.

Free AED5 electronic vouchers. From October 15 to 20, those who spend at least AED100 on a single receipt at WEMART Clock Tower store will receive a AED5 electronic voucher. There are only 5,000 e-vouchers that will be given away – so first come, first served!

iPhone14 Pro Max Raffle giveaway. Those who spend at least AED200 from October 21 to 23, 2022 on a single receipt at WEMART Clock Tower Store can get a chance to win an iPhone14 Pro Max, as well as other exciting prizes including free food, balance car, shopping card, Yuanyang hot pot, tea set, tea stove, as well their classic bubble milk tea, flossy chicken bread, and 1000 each of AED 10 and AED 5 cash coupons!

In this giveaway, the purchase of cigarettes, phone cards, and bulk wholesale is not allowed.

Members special promo. WEMART members who spend at least AED 69 or more on a single receipt can get a bottle of Vitality Forest for only AED1! A single receipt can be exchanged for a maximum of 15 bottles.

Food court specials. From October 21, to 23, WEMART members who spend at least AED99 will get to participate in a lucky draw.

Mega sale. Other WEMART branches in Abu Dhabi, Dela Store, Longcheng Store, DIP Store and e-commerce will also enjoy tons of exciting promos and discounts during this week!

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai