Stay in touch with nature’s tranquility at The Hauslands Subic

OFWs in the UAE planning to get their very own home at the heart of Subic can now explore a new house-and-lot investment option that strikes the balance between the tranquillity of nature and the accessibility of urban hotspots.

The Hauslands Subic at the Brgy. Mangan Vaca along RH5 National Highway boasts a massive 15.4 hectare property in Zambales where you can enjoy an escape from the busy city lights, with an ease of access to some of Zambales’ beaches and seashores. At your future home, you will also enjoy a majestic mountain view, wide green spaces, and more amenities designed to provide a healthier life for you and your entire family to enjoy.

Its model units, ‘Cedar’ and ‘Sage’ offers a modernized Asian-inspired community with expansive homes overlooking nature and an assortment of natural sunlight and sceneries.The Hauslands Subic is envisioned as the best neighborhood for homeowners seeking a balanced lifestyle.

Access to essential institutions and recreational areas are only a few of the benefits provided by the development. It is in close proximity to Walter Mart, Subic Water District, Subic National High School, Subic Rural Health Center, and the Manggahan Elementary School, to name a few. With its proximity to several metropolitan destinations and coastal retreats, The Hauslands Subic elevates your living experience, whether with friends or family.

The Hauslands Subic also has a variety of amenities within its subdivision including “The Pavilion” which could host your parties and gatherings; as well as a swimming pool where you and your loved ones could bond especially during the summer season.

Meet The Hauslands at the 8th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) on 5-6 November 2022 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai. The Hauslands is an exhibitor of PPIE, the biggest, longest-running, and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, now on its eighth edition.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.