Al Maya Group opens new supermarket in Dubai Silicon Oasis

Mr. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, announced that the Group has opened a new supermarket in Arabian Gate, Dubai Silicon Oasis, with exclusive promotions on a range of products from poultry to dairy, vegetables, fruits, FMCG, etc.

The Supermarket was Inaugurated by Mr Salem Khalifa, Senior Vice President, Projects Management – Director General Office, Dubai Silicon Oasis. Mr. Salem Khalifa has appreciated Al Maya Group and its efforts to promote quality products in the UAE.

The new supermarket offers convenience-oriented services such as parking spaces, free home delivery, and operating 24 hours. & seven days a week.

 

Mr. Kamal Vachani said, “We are thrilled to introduce our new supermarket at Arabian Gate, Dubai Silicon Oasis.” The Group operates a total of over 50 supermarkets across the UAE.

The supermarket offers a wide selection of fresh fruits and vegetables. Additionally, a full-service meat counter and a bakery range are also available.

Mr. Vachani said: “We believe our customers will be pleased with the wide variety of services and fresh product offerings available at the supermarket.”

Al Maya Supermarket is one of the leading and trusted supermarket chains in the UAE, with multi-format stores serving a sizeable number of customers for more than 40 years, enjoying a significant share of the UAE retail market.

