Al Habtoor Motors Mitsubishi launches the All-New 2022 Outlander in the UAE

Al Habtoor Motors, the exclusive distributor of Mitsubishi Motors in the UAE, prefaced a new chapter for the brand’s design direction with the introduction of the fourth generation of the much-anticipated Outlander flagship SUV across its showrooms.

This premium quality seven-seat crossover SUV received a complete design overhaul, improved performance that’s perfect for today’s dynamic environment, and major innovative features which enhance the overall driving experience in more ways than one! Additionally, this safety-centric model comes equipped with various advanced features.

Nearly two decades post its introduction, the Outlander continues to enjoy growing popularity, with over 2.6 million units sold worldwide.

Ravin CV, General Manager Sales at Al Habtoor Motors said, “In the UAE, Mitsubishi Motors customers look for more than just an SUV. They look for luxury, performance, utility, and versatility. The all-new Outlander offers a perfect balance of features and packages, exterior design, and interior styling. This product, with its improved attributes, will expand our customer base.”

Yutaka Yano, President at Mitsubishi Motors Middle East and Africa, said: “The all-new Outlander is a game changer for Mitsubishi Motors, with its strong product appeal and the prospect of completely reshaping customers’ opinion about not only this specific model but the entire brand.”

Exterior – Confident, resilient and majestic

The all-new Outlander’s “Bold Stride” design concept expresses a sense of presence and stability. The strong, horizontal-themed proportion from front to rear contrasts with broad surface lines paired up with sharp edges and complemented by 20-inch alloy wheels and overhanging fenders that highlight the wide body. In addition, the sharp-looking front combination lights, which house daytime running lights and turn signals, are positioned higher to provide better visibility for other drivers and pedestrians.

Performance – Rugged engineering maximizes performance and driver confidence

The newly developed platform of the Outlander significantly improves collision safety and achieves a high level of steering stability. The multi-link suspension and dual-pinion electric power steering enhance the overall ride comfort, improve traceability during cornering and linear stability, and provide driving pleasure. Available in 2WD and 4WD options, the all-new Outlander enjoys a newly developed 2.5L gasoline engine which produces an improved maximum power of 181/6,000 hp/rpm, 8.9% better than the previous generation and a maximum torque of 244/3,600 nm/rpm. Fuel efficiency has also improved with the 8- speed sport mode continuously variable transmission to provide a powerful and agile acceleration.

The all-new Outlander has six drive modes for the 4WD options and five for the 2WD ones. Drive modes include “Normal” for city commute, “Tarmac” for sporty driving on paved roads, “Gravel” for high traction performance and stability on unpaved roads, “Snow” for snowy and other slippery roads, and “Mud” to increase road handling ability on muddy roads, in deep snow and similar conditions.

The Interior: A comfortable sanctuary for the whole family

The front seats have a two-layer urethane structure for utmost comfort and reduced fatigue during long trips. Roominess and overall comfort are enhanced by widening the body and increasing the legroom of the first and second-row seats. In addition, features such as seat heaters, 3-zone automatic climate control, and rear door sunshades are available depending on the trim to make the rear seats more comfortable for a family SUV.

Depending on the trim, two types of meters are available in the all-new Outlander. The 12.3-inch full digital driver display equipped with Mitsubishi Motors’ first full-screen, full-color liquid high-definition crystal display clearly shows a variety of content on a large screen. The other high-contrast meter is a 7-inch multi-information display showing simple arrow navigation in the central information display. It utilizes the high recognition advantage of an analogue display while producing a high-quality look with a stereoscopic dial and decorated indicator needle.

A large 9-inch screen for the center display is available on specific trims equipped with a Smartphone-link Display Audio navigation system. This smoothly provides highly accurate route information using internal maps and navigation functions. Users can also enjoy the Android Auto™ and Apple CarPlay applications by connecting to Android™ or iPhone smartphones.

To provide driving information safely and more quickly, Mitsubishi Motors has, for the first time, installed a windshield-type 10.8-inch Head-Up Display (HUD) to project in full color critical information required for driving.

The all-new Outlander enjoys a 10-speaker premium Bose sound system. Combining large door woofers with dual subwoofers provides powerful deep bass and a high-quality sound like a live performance.

The all-new Outlander is a three-row seven-seat family SUV, which is unique in its class. The seats can be flexibly arranged with multiple configurations to suit the number of passengers and accommodate their luggage.

For added convenience, spaces for storing smartphones, 15W wireless phone charging and USB types C and A charging ports have been provided.

Safety: Advanced driver-assistance system and safety features

Safety features in the all-new Outlander are as advanced as every other aspect of this car. They include Forward Collision Mitigation System (FCM), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDA), Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Driver Attention Alert (DAA), Rear Automatic Emergency Braking (Rear AEB) and Multi Around Monitor.

The front center airbag for the driver’s seat and side airbags for the second-row seats are equipped as standard, and a total of 7 airbags are installed. In a side collision, the front center airbag deploys between the driver and front passenger seats.

Mitsubishi Connect is installed as a car support system that allows users to enjoy a safe driving experience. To protect the safety of the driver, a button can be pressed to request aid from the call center if the vehicle breaks down or is involved in an accident, and it automatically reports when an airbag is deployed. It also handles a variety of incidents, such as generating a vehicle theft warning and reporting vehicle position information to the user if the vehicle is stolen.