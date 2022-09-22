Live in a futureproof, smart condo in Metro Manila at Twin Oaks Place

Twin Oaks Place, rising in the heart of Greenfield District, redefines urban life in Metro Manila by allowing its upwardly mobile inhabitants to be completely linked via its cutting-edge technical backbone.

Twin Oaks Place is a vertical residential complex that showcases the company’s goals and standards for future Greenfield District structures. It will be equipped with Fiber-to-the-House (FTTH) technology, giving inhabitants the convenience of a smart and automated home, as well as a connection speed of up to 1GBps.

Most notably, Twin Oaks Place allows residents to update their units to operate them from anywhere using integrated fiber-optic technology, which connects IP-enabled appliances to the internet and allows them to use a wide range of online-based apps.

Twin Oaks Place East and West Tower RFO buildings were tilted to a 45-degree angle by Architect Bong Recio of Rchitects, Inc. to enhance privacy, give access to stunning views for each apartment, improve ventilation, and give natural lighting.

The main lobby with front desk service/concierge; 24/7 security services; a fire alarm and sprinkler system; provision for CCTV monitors; and four high-speed residential elevators that can handle about 14 people each are among the amenities.

Among the amenities are a swimming pool, lanai, residential lobby, and a fitness facility.

