Make BGC your new home in PH with The Trion Towers by RLC Residences

Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is one of Metro Manila’s bustling neighborhoods when it comes to city life. This area is a premium location that many would like to call home. It is home to corporate headquarters and offices, must-see lifestyle sites, prominent international schools, and medical facilities.

For OFWs seeking a condo in this area, The Trion Towers by RLC Residences is a noteworthy ready-for-occupancy (RFO) property to check out if you’re a house buyer seeking a city home that you can move into right away. This three-tower complex, which offers efficient city living to its residents, is located in the center of BGC’s thriving metropolis.

Here are some of its top benefits you shouldn’t miss:

BGC is your home address. Living in The Trion Towers gives you access to several benefits that come with having BGC as your home address. First off, if your office is located inside this CBD, getting there will just take a few minutes. This convenience translates to time, energy, and even financial savings since allocating a budget for petrol can be made easier, traffic tension can be minimized, and ultimately more time can be spent with the entire family or your friends.

32 amenities – all for you. The Trion Towers gives residents access right away to 32 amenities for health, entertainment, and exercise. To assist your active lifestyle, indoor and outdoor amenities including a fitness gym, an exercise and dance room, a boxing room, and an exercise porch are accessible. On the other side, you may utilize sections for recreational activities like the Gaming Room, Outdoor Pools, Private Theater, and Indoor and Outdoor Playscapes for children, as well as facilities for those with various interests like the Music Room, Landscaped Passion Garden, and Hobbyist’s Nook. Residents who want to unwind may take use of wellness services including the Tranquility Pool, Soothing Spa, and Sauna Room, Yoga and Pilates Room, and Therapeutic Massage Room.

Exclusive deals. All units at The Trion Towers come with a 10% limited-time discount plus low reservation fees starting from Php 50,000.00. Aside from the available standard payment scheme, special terms such as the Early Move-In Promo is also offered to those who wish to call The Trion Towers their city home. Through this, you can move into your new unit in just 30 days via bullet and stretched pay arrangements.

Meet Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) Residences at the 8th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) on 5-6 November 2022 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai. RLC Residence. is a gold sponsor of PPIE, the biggest, longest-running, and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, now on its eighth edition.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.