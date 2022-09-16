Enjoy up to 50% discounts on GSHOCK this September at Al Ghurair Centre!

Filipinos all over the world associate GSHOCK with a long-lasting, classic timepiece that is a must-have, particularly for those who can afford it.

And now, GSHOCK in the UAE is offering a special chance for Filipinos in Dubai and the rest of the UAE to save up to 50% on certain selected models during September!

Until September 30th, Filipinos and UAE residents, in general, could visit the G-Shock Store in the Al Ghurair Centre, where they can get up to 50% off on selected GSHOCK models.

This exclusive offer is only available in the GSHOCK store, and stocks are limited, so get there as soon as possible! This is an ideal present for yourself or your loved ones back home in the Philippines, so don’t miss out!

The GSHOCK from CASIO Watches is built to resist any challenge. These timepieces are the result of innovative, cutting-edge technology that is built to last. Since 1983, CASIO digital watches have been subjected to ongoing innovation in terms of design, material, and function, resulting in this well-known iconic brand.

For over 30 years, CASIO’s GSHOCK has become the world’s most famous and ultimate tough watch. Offering a wide range of wristwear with the concept of “a watch that never breaks” and worn by those who push themselves to their limits. GSHOCK presents enduring components and trustworthy characteristics in the world of watchmaking that match everyday activities with its innovative features, designs, and functions.

GSHOCK watches are robust enough to withstand any possible “challenging environment,” including being water-proof, dust-proof, and mud-proof, and CASIO has continued to seek GSHOCK watch innovation based on the concept of “toughness”. CASIO has also researched performance and design features deemed essential in a “difficult environment,” such as radio-controlled solar-powered functions that run on light and show the correct time, as well as sensor-based compass bearings and altitude measurements.

Aside from GSHOCK, the Al Ghurair Centre GSHOCK store provides other famous CASIO brands such as BABY-G, Edifice, PROTREK, and Sheen.

In the UAE, Al Wifaq General Trading LLC is the authorized distributor for CASIO watches.