OPPO Set To Introduce The Newest Reno Series Flagship: The All-New Reno8 Series Alongside Exciting IoT Products

Global technology brand, OPPO is thrilled to announce the upcoming all-new Reno8 series along with an extensive range of IoT devices. Bursting with industry-leading highlights, these launches will continue to raise the bar on technology allowing consumers to get the best out of their devices with every use.

The latest series will feature three models – Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, and the Reno8 Z 5G, catering to all types of smartphone users, from fashionistas and professional photographers to gaming enthusiasts and design aficionados.

With the support of OPPO’s self-designed NPU, MariSilicon X’s powerful image processing capabilities, the Reno8 Pro 5G showcases ground-breaking camera features to help users shoot ultra-clear, stunning visual content both during the date and at night.

Ethan Xue, President of OPPO MEA said, “At OPPO, our customers are always top of mind when developing new products. With the launch of the Reno8 Series, we strive once again to elevate and exceed our customers’ needs by delivering an immaculate smartphone user experience, powered by leading technological innovations at the core. Each Reno series we release to the market is enhanced in every aspect to ensure we are constantly push boundaries and set the industry standard.”

The Reno8 series will take OPPO’s ‘customer-centric’ approach one step further by leveraging pioneering technology to deliver a seamless and user-friendly experience. By enhancing battery performance, eye-catching design aesthetic, revolutionary imaging capabilities, and several other state-of-the-art features, OPPO continuously looks to improve its product offering, remaining a frontrunner in the industry while offering its users an all-around flagship experience.

In addition, OPPO will also bring brand new, state-of-the-art IoT devices to the table, namely the OPPO Pad Air, a device that lives up to its name and increases productivity due to a variety of showstopping features, taking your health tracking needs to a whole new level; and lastly the OPPO Enco Buds2 set to become the most competitive wireless earbuds in the market; the OPPO Band2.

Going above and beyond, the OPPO Reno8 series aims to deliver perfection across every aspect allowing users to create countless unforgettable moments in portrait. To mark the upcoming launch OPPO is giving fans the chance to win a Reno8 Pro 5G and an exclusive invite to the official UAE launch set to take place on 20th September at Dubai’s fully immersive indoor vertical rainforest, Green Planet, by sharing their favourite activities and adventures after dark, using the hashtag #DiscoverTheNight and tagging @OPPOArabia.

The all-new Reno8 series will be available to pre-order across the GCC region on September 15th, 2022.