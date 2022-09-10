14th LuLu keeps retail promise thriving in Al Ain

The 236th LuLu Hypermarket was inaugurated today in Maqam, Al Ain, by His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Matar Al Kaabi, the Chairman of the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments. in the presence of Chairman and Managing Director for Lulu group, Mr. Yusuffali M.A and the Executive Director of LuLu Group Ashraf Ali M.A.

The nearly 3,000 square metres store is set over two floors and offers shoppers all the winning elements of a LuLu shopping experience with an updated grocery and supermarket section that offers the best food and home shopping trends as well as the latest digital and electronic offers in the LuLu ‘Connect’ department. There will be convenient self-checkout counters and special ‘green’ counters for customers and parking for 32 vehicles.

“We are pleased to launch this 335 LuLu store in the UAE and the 14th in Al Ain,” said Ashraf Ali M.A, Executive Director of LuLu Group. “The new store adds value to the LuLu retail promise. It is a great way to keep our footprint expansion in line with the march of urban developments in the UAE. Our expansion is part of the success enabled by the vision and progressive economic policies of the leadership of the UAE. We are aligned with the UAE Vision and see this country as a platform for global growth.”