Top reasons why Filipinos in Abu Dhabi love to order drinks online via African + Eastern Direct

The modern digital age brings the pleasures and convenience of getting what you need in the comfort of your home. And now in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, this is especially true for those who wish to get their favorite drinks delivered with the ease of access that African + Eastern Direct provides.

With exceptional customer service and in-depth understanding of the beverages business, African + Eastern takes pride in their unique portfolio of over 1000 products, along with exciting offers on drinks delivered same-day to your doorstep.

Take it from these four very satisfied customers who The Filipino Times spoke with, highlighting some of the best benefits they enjoy with African + Eastern Direct.

Wide range of options. Cathrina Caldeo from Abu Dhabi appreciates the fact that she can mix and match the drinks she wants to try and offer to her guests.

“It’s very easy to order drinks online with African+Eastern Direct, as they have a wide range of drinks to select from – making it ideal for planning celebrations. This makes me more adventurous as it allows me to try new beverages from time to time. Another trick to save more is to always log-in before adding items to your cart to see the lowest prices in your area. They update you through email of all the amazing weekly promotions that they have. There is also no minimum purchase required, so I can shop as per my requirements.” said Caldeo.

Time Saver. OFWs like Aileen de Guzman hardly have enough time to go to the store, especially after her 9-5 job. Having access to African+Eastern Direct is a life-changer as she can now easily get the drinks she wants whenever she wishes to make an order.

“I always order from African+Eastern Direct because I often don’t have the time to buy in actual shops. It’s very time-friendly and convenient and you are sure that your orders are safe and sanitized. It’s easy to order from them online because they have information, pictures and tasting notes about the drinks so you’ll know exactly what you are ordering. I just found out that they also have Instagram and Facebook pages where you’ll see all the promotions first. I am excited to join their next contest on social media to win free vouchers!” said de Guzman.

Discounts available. Another big benefit that OFWs love about African+Eastern Direct is the amazing discounts they can get just by ordering online. Floyd Dator said that he’s able to stretch his budget for drinks whenever he orders through the platform.

“African+Eastern Direct is where I always order my drinks online because they have a lot of promotions and discounted items. I receive timely emails and text messages from them whenever they have a promotion. Another thing that makes me loyal to this online delivery is the fast same-day delivery and professional customer service. Paying by Cash/Card-on-delivery provides additional convenience to the shopping experience.” said Dator.

Fast service. Emmanuel Ocampo, an OFW from Al Ruwais, said that despite the considerable distance from the store nearest to him, he’s still able to get his drinks on time and on schedule as promised by the African+Easterm Direct. He appreciates that he can easily get the drinks he needs for celebrations with an optimized, fast service that the online platform provides, while saving valuable time and money on petrol.

“The main reasons we order our drinks from African+ Eastern Direct Online Delivery are their fast, reliable service and affordable, low prices. Their prices are cheaper compared to other online delivery services, and other retail stores. This is very convenient especially in our location here in Al Ruwais since we are far from all the retail shops. I will really recommend African+ Eastern Direct for their affordable drinks and convenience,” said Ocampo.

Filipinos in Abu Dhabi or Al Ain who wish to order beverages online can check out African+Eastern Direct on their official website: https://www.AfricanEasternAUH.com/. They can also add this page to the home screen on their mobile phones to allow for easier online ordering every time.

And don’t forget to use the coupon code FT10 to avail of the 10% discount online, valid on ALL items including offers, promotions, and clearance deals.

African + Eastern and The Filipino Times encourage you to Please Drink Responsibly.