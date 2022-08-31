TFT Reach

LuLu welcomes excited young ‘Back To School’ shoppers

LuLu’s “Back to School” shopping bonanza is full of deals and promotions on all the essentials of modern-day schooltime – from uniforms and sports shoes to schoolbags, stationery and the latest laptops, devices and accessories that promote student eyecare and posture.

The UAE-wide promotion runs till August 31 and includes not only top-quality school uniform staples for all schools such as white shirts and blouses, but also all public school uniforms in line with LuLu’s partnership with the Emirates Schools Establishment. Along with this, young shoppers can go to school in style and comfort, Since Lulu is offering up to 50% on shoes from top brands like Skechers, Puma, Eten, Anta and more

Students can also enjoy testing their skills in a fun online game through a QR code in stores and stand a chance to win AED 2,000 worth of transportation fees.

“Schooltime is a building block for the nation and LuLu has a tradition of making this a joyful occasion for students and parents alike with emphasis on quality, excellent price points and super deals. We understand the value of all these products as tools for a winning school year and have stocked up on the full range of essentials,” said Mr. Mujeeb Rehman, Director – Buying of LuLu Group.

Whether school bags and stationery or study furniture and lunch boxes, there are branded goods for students to cherish. Since online activities will complement in-class teaching, students are also getting super bargains on laptops, tabs, devices, gadgets, computer accessories, and printers for online study at best prices along with top quality storage devices. There is currently a 30% special off on e-glasses which block blue light and promote good eyesight.

Look also for deals on school-style study tables and home office furniture that promote good posture among youngsters as well as adults who work from home for long spells.

Parents wishing to create a safe, hygienic and healthy environment for their kids will get plenty of help from LuLu’s home hygiene aisle stocked with all the essentials for germ-free protection.

All supplies are readily available across LuLu stores and online at www.luluhypermarket.com.

 

