LAST CHANCE! Get your school supplies and grocery needs with West Zone’s ‘Back-to-School’ sale available till September 4th only

Families here in the UAE have already begun sending their kids to school once again – and OFWs who have also decided to get their kids enrolled across schools in the country, can still catch up to get their supplies with West Zone’s ongoing ‘Back to School’ promotion – available with a few days left!

West Zone’s current ‘WOW Deals’ and promotions are available until September 4th, which includes hundreds of products ideal for families looking to provide fresh, nutritious meals for their children at school.

Products offered during their exclusive sale include milk, cereals, bread, sandwich spreads, crackers, biscuits, cakes, frozen products, and other foods that your children may simply bring to school to eat and snack on. This will guarantee that they have sufficient energy to complete their daily schoolwork and other activities!

Parents may also purchase school supplies for their children at West Zone, such as lunch boxes, colored pencils, tumblers, and whiteboards.

Furthermore, with loads of weekend discounts in the store, this provides an excellent opportunity for other UAE residents to replenish and restock their food. Those looking to buy coffee, butter, canned goods, condiments, pasta, cooking oil, rice, fresh fruits and vegetables, fresh meat cuts, fresh fish, and other products can head to West Zone to obtain them at low costs. West Zone also has offers on low-cost but quality toiletries, shampoo, soap, perfume, lotion, laundry detergents, dishwashing solutions, and other household items.

What’s more, UAE residents may now simply take advantage of these savings by using West Zone’s official app, which is accessible on both the App Store and the Google Play Store.

Filipinos and the rest of the UAE community may expect to save money on their purchases
at West Zone, which offers intriguing weekly bargains. Keep an eye on their social media sites for the most recent specials and updates!

