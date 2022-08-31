Experience magical thrills with all-new live performances at “Disney On Ice” in Abu Dhabi this October

Ever imagined what it’s like to see Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy personally? Have you dreamt of Disney Princesses dancing in real life?

“Disney On Ice” marks a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Filipino families to make new memories with their loved ones – as they get the chance to see and personally interact with real Disney characters! This is also a rare and the only moment outside Disney theme parks where you will get to see these iconic characters – making it a wonderful memory that OFW families and barkadas will truly enjoy.

Disney movies have long been a part of many Filipino households, particularly OFW families, especially with the values that they impart to kids of all ages. Whether you were born in the 1990s or have children born in the 2000s and 2010s, the charm of Disney movies never seems to leave the minds of Filipinos with its heartwarming storylines.

“Disney On Ice” will soon present the culmination of thousands of hours of practice, millions of miles of twists and turns of their performers on ice skates – in a unique, must-watch show that you will only witness in Abu Dhabi this October!

“Mickey and Friends” welcomes OFWs from throughout the UAE to see timeless stories brought to life with a never-seen-before show. The five-day performance will take place from October 12 to 16 at Etihad Area, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, and will feature characters from numerous Disney films!

With their awe-inspiring dancing and fun-filled performances, Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy will provide a spectacular greeting. See how Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, Mulan, Belle, Ariel, Jasmine, Merida, and Tiana attain their dreams through bravery, generosity, and perseverance.

Travel to Arendelle with Anna and Elsa to learn how love is the most powerful of all magics. Join Moana in her high-seas adventure to save her island. Swim with Dory and Hank while they look for her parents. Celebrate true friendship with the Toy Story group and experience Joy, Sadness, and other Inside Out Emotions.

Ticket prices start from AED 84. Show timings are as follows:

Wednesday, October 12 — 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 13 — 7:30 pm

Friday, October 14 — 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 15 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, October 16 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Tickets are available through the official website of Etihad Arena at: https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/disney-on-ice-2022