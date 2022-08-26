Here are 5 things we love about the all-round stylish and pro flagship tablet HUAWEI MatePad Pro

Huawei recently launched its all-new flagship tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro, and this is great news for everyone. It redefines what a tablet can be by perfecting both the entertainment and productivity aspects. The interesting thing about tablets is that they have become a must for families as everyone can use them for different purposes. Most of the time, it stands as the device that everyone in the household can use. If you are looking for a new tablet in the UAE for this back-to-school season, whether it is for your personal use, for your children or the whole family, then HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the right fit!

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro in Golden Black Color will be available in the UAE from August 26th at a starting price of 2399AED On Huawei Website . The release sales offer avails gifts worth up to 1199AED, making it a choice of new tablet for Back to School shopping season.

A stunning display and rich sound for flawless entertainment

Bolstering the entertainment aspect of HUAWEI MatePad Pro are the incredible display and sound. It has taken the display quality quite seriously by featuring an 11-inch OLED HUAWEI FullView Display with 4.2 mm ultra-narrow bezels and a whopping 92% screen-to-body ratio that provides plenty of screen space with minimal distractions to enjoy your content. You also get to experience smooth scrolling and vivid pictures with a 120 Hz high refresh rate and the ability to render over a billion colours. HUAWEI MatePad Pro is also the first tablet to receive German TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 3.0 certification and uses a hardware solution to lower blue light to protect your eyes. Visuals only tell half the story; you also need sound for exciting entertainment. Well, this is the first tablet to come equipped with HUAWEI SOUND® that uses an array of 6-speakers to provide amazing sound quality for a complete entertainment experience.

The magnesium alloy frame of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro makes it unbelievably thin and light. At just 449g, this is, in fact, the lightest 11-inch tablet available on the market. And it has a thickness of only 5.9mm. The rear cover of the tablet features a classy metallic sheen adding to the premium feel of the tablet, and it is silky smooth and wear and fingerprint-resistant.

A tablet for the pros with Pro-level Productivity

Online meetings have simplified our lives quite dramatically. However, that means, to be productive, it is imperative for those video conferences to be free of hiccups. HUAWEI MatePad Pro brings PC-like Videoconferencing with excellent video and audio quality. It uses a 16 MP HD front camera which supports the FollowCam algorithmnd AI noise cancellation feature for more efficient communication. But the tablet goes beyond just videoconferences. It offers support for the new detachable Smart Magnetic Keyboard, which can be used in three different modes: laptop form, detachable form, and studio form. You can also use the HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation with it for note-taking and sketching. It’s worth mentioning that this is the first device to support Huawei Notes.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro allows you to access Huawei’s native apps, such as the Gallery, in landscape mode. The Multi-window has been upgraded to support one-tap interaction. Currently, you can run up to four concurrent tasks with Multi-window, including two split windows and two App Bubbles.

Super Device

HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration capabilities which contain three modes; Mirror Mode, Extend Mode and Collaborate Mode. The new Colour Capture feature allows you to select and apply colours across different apps in any use scenario, including Multi-window, App Multiplier, or small window. After Multi-screen Collaboration is established between a phone and tablet, you can click and select a colour on a phone window and apply it to the tablet, improving the efficiency of cross-device working and creation. Multi-screen Collaboration enables simple drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet’s keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet’s speakers and more. This solution also makes it possible for users to pick up calls or respond to text messages directly from the tablet, facilitating a seamless multi-device experience.

Long-lasting battery, unlimited fun

HUAWEI MatePad Pro doesn’t sacrifice battery life for the sake of thinness. In its compact body, it packs an 8300mAh ultra-large battery. It can power 11.5 hours of 1080p HD video playback and 8.5 hours[14] of web page browsing.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro offers a smart and seamless experience to users. The trusted, innovative, user-friendly and secure AppGallery is available on HUAWEI MatePad Pro, where users can easily navigate, explore, find and download a wide range of high-quality apps.

Price and availability in the UAE:

The new HUAWEI MatePad Pro in Golden Black Color will be available in the UAE from August 26th at a starting price of 2399AED on Huawei Website. The release sales offer avails gifts worth up to 1199AED, including: the HUAWEI Bluetooth Keyboard, HUAWEI MPencil 2nd Gen, complimentary 6- months subscription to HAUWEI Music and HUAWEI Video, 200GB HAUWEI Mobile Cloud, one-year GCC Multiple country warranty and 3 months HUAWEI Care screen protection.