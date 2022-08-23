Top reasons why Huawei Matepad Pro should be your kid’s go-to tablet

Even though smartphones and laptops help us in getting tasks done, we sometimes need something bigger and more capable than a smartphone but smaller and portable than a laptop. Enter the tablets: they are a great tool for accomplishing many tasks from light office work like responding to emails, making presentations, etc. to entertainment ranging from drawing and sketching to playing games, watching movies, and much more. The interesting thing about tablets is that they have become a must for families as everyone can use them for different purposes. Most of the time, it stands as the device that everyone in the household can use. If you are on the lookout for a new tablet In UAE for this back-to-school season, whether it is for your personal use or for your children for school or just for the whole family, then we definitely recommend the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro as it stands as the all-round stylish and pro flagship tablet. So here’s why it is our favourite:

Beautiful, eye-popping display

HUAWEI MatePad Pro comes with a rich and vibrant 11-inch OLED HUAWEI FullView Display. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 92% with 4.2 mm ultra-narrow bezels for an immersive viewing experience. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate for a smoother visual experience and can display 1.07 billion colours. HUAWEI MatePad Pro is, in fact, the first tablet to receive the TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 3.0 certification and uses a hardware solution to lower blue light to protect your eyes. It also boasts the HUAWEI SOUND® that makes use of a 6-speaker setup and high and low-frequency division design to support its Stereo Vibe and Ultra-Bass technology. Thanks to the magnesium alloy frame, it only weighs 449g making it the lightest 11-inch tablet on the market. Measuring just 5.9mm in thickness, it is incredibly thin, as well.

Take your productivity to the next level with these features:

If you have the HUAWEI MatePad Pro, you don’t have to lug around your laptop for online meetings. You can have a PC-like Videoconferencing experience right from your tablet using the 16 MP HD front camera, which supports the FollowCam algorithm and AI noise cancellation feature for an ultimate video conferencing experience, perfect if you would like to use your tablet for your office video meetings and conferences. You can also use the new detachable Smart Magnetic Keyboard with HUAWEI MatePad pro: it now supports three modes: laptop form, detachable form, and studio form. It also supports the new HUAWEI M-Pencil (2nd generation), which retains the excellent hardware capabilities of its predecessor while comprehensively upgrading its appearance, materials, and writing experience.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro allows you to access Huawei’s native apps in landscape mode. The Multi window has been upgraded to support one-tap interaction. When an app takes up the full screen, you now just need to slide your finger to the upper left corner to split the screen and slide to the upper right corner to bring up an App Bubble. Currently, you can run up to four concurrent tasks with Multi-window, including two split windows and two App Bubbles.

Super Device to help you handle multiple devices with ease

HUAWEI MatePad Pro supports Tablet-PC Multi-screen Collaboration capabilities which come with three modes; Mirror Mode, Extend Mode and Collaborate Mode. In Mirror Mode, the laptop’s screen is mirrored to the tablet display, allowing users to directly work on files and documents, or draw/sketch on their laptop with the stylus of the HUAWEI MatePad Pro just as professional designers would. Then there is Extend Mode, which transforms the HUAWEI MatePad Pro into a second screen, providing extra screen space to display more content; great for online shopping, or when browsing the Internet. Additionally, the innovative Collaborate Mode enables cross-platform interactions, allowing users to transfer content such as text, images and documents between connected devices with a simple drag and drop! Tearing down the boundaries that separate tablets, smartphones and laptops, Multi-screen Collaboration enriches and elevates what you could possibly do with the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro and other connected devices.

The new Colour Capture feature allows you to select and apply colours across different apps in any usage scenario, including Multi-window, App Multiplier, or small window. Colours on the collaborative phone can also be captured. After Multi-screen Collaboration is established between a phone and tablet, you can click and select a colour on a phone window and apply it to the tablet, improving the efficiency of cross-device working and creation.

The all-rounded tablet also supports seamless connectivity between Huawei tablet and smartphone thanks to Multi-Screen Collaboration. Multi-screen Collaboration enables simple drag-and-drop file transfers between smartphones and tablets. Peripheral sharing lets users type on the smartphone using the tablet’s keyboard and screen, play music saved on the smartphone with the tablet’s speakers and more. This solution also makes it possible for users to pick up calls or respond to text messages directly from the tablet, facilitating a seamless multi-device experience.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro also features a whopping 8300mAh ultra-large battery in its extremely thin and small form, making it possible for you to do 8.5 hours of web browsing and 11.5 hours of 1080p HD movie playing on a single charge.

In short, if you are looking for a new tablet this back-to-school season, then the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro is the one for you.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro is available on Huawei’s official website and across select retailers in the UAE, priced at 2,399 AED with free gifts up to 1199 AED including Keyboard and M-Pencil.