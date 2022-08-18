Savor the taste of Korean Kimbap at WEMART this August

The Korean wave has influenced many Filipinos and UAE residents – from immersive Netflix K-drama, catchy K-pop music, and of course the irresistible Korean food!

And now, WEMART has launched its Kimbap selections which capture the authentic taste of this popular dish in two delicious flavors: Red Pepper Paste Bibimbap Kimbap (220g) as well as the Japchae Kimbap (220g)!

The best part is that the food courts at Deira Clock Tower and Dubai Investment Park, as well as WEMART in Abu Dhabi will be having a free tasting session of this delicious dish for everyone to enjoy!

Running until August 31, WEMART shoppers will enjoy a free tasting of the Kimbab, they will also get the opportunity to Buy 3 and Get 1 Free of this delectable meal! In addition, there will also be a Lucky Big Roulette just by answering a quick survey.

Those who purchase the Kimbab as well as other products from Miracle K-Food Goods will also be given surprise free gifts, so be sure to visit the WEMART branch at Deira Clock Tower, Dubai Investment Park or in Abu Dhabi today!

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai