Live a ‘Greenspired’ life at Zadia in Laguna’s Greenfield City

OFWs seeking the balance of a retreat from the busy urban sights to lush green surroundings can now enjoy a ‘Greenspired’ way of life at Greenfield Development Corporation’s ‘Zaida’ located at Laguna.

Zadia unit owners enjoy the comfort of urban life without losing contact with nature because it is located in Greenfield City. Residents may take morning walks over the entire 3.6 hectares of Zadia, which is densely forested and full of lovely landscapes. True to its green living commitment, all five skyscrapers are likewise embellished with vertical greeneries. Zadia’s internal and outdoor facilities, such as its center clubhouse, stunning pool, and vast multipurpose courts, are all surrounded by trees.

You may have the best of both worlds with Zadia, which is located in the 400-hectare master-planned neighborhood of Greenfield City. It is a mid-rise condo enclave in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, designed with “Greenspiration” in mind.

“Zadia is an ideal home for Filipinos since it offers an opportunity to ‘Live with Greenspiration’. Residents of Zadia can enjoy as much as 80% open spaces, inclusive of its roadways and open parks, which is unheard of in any Metro Manila projects due to high prices of land,” said Atty. Duane Santos, GM and EVP of Greenfield Development Corporation.

Residents may say goodbye to traffic because Zadia’s traffic isn’t even close to that of large metro cities. No more excruciating commutes, just enjoyable trips home.

Security and safety are also given prime importance across all of Zadia’s neighborhood, with sturdy gates which are secured around the clock. Nuvali and Medical City South Luzon are both a five-minute drive from the apartment in Greenfield City. South Vista Mall is directly across the street, and Paseo Outlets is immediately next door, featuring outlet stores for well-known brands like Nike, Adidas, Pottery Barn, and others. A twenty-minute trip will take you to Tagaytay City.

Meet Greenfield Development Corporation at the 8th Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition (PPIE) on 5-6 November 2022 at Crowne Plaza Hotel in Sheikh Zayed Dubai. Greenfield Development Corporation is a silver sponsor exhibitor of PPIE, the biggest, longest-running and most trusted Philippine business and investment forum in the Middle East, now on its eighth edition.

The past seven PPIE editions made history in the UAE and the Gulf region by bringing in over 24,500 quality visitors.