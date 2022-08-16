‘Pinoy Piyesta’ in Dubai to feature six performers in one night this September 2

Filipinos and even residents from other nationalities will be in for a treat at the upcoming ‘Pinoy Piyesta’ concert in Dubai, where they will enjoy performances from not one, not two, but six of the Philippines’ most talented stars at the Coca-Cola Arena this September 2.

The star-studded line up will include singers such as Asia’s Soul Supreme, KZ Tandingan; Asia’s Phoenix Morisette; pop-rock sensation, Yeng Constantino; and OPM hitmaker, Erik Santos.

Singer-commediennes K Brosas and Ethel Bobba will also bring tons of laughter and fun on stage bringing their classic Filipino punchlines to the big stage.

“Filipinos are a thriving community within Dubai, one which we have come to embrace and enjoy. They are truly unique and proud people with a strong love for their culture and their country and we are looking forward to bringing a bit of home to them with this concert and showcasing their colourful way of life,” says Blu Blood MD and CEO, Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman.

The one-night-only variety show will take Filipinos on a nostalgia journey with songs that have been popular since the 1990s, as well as antics and jokes that will fill the Coca-Cola Arena with joy, laughter, and a good time to amuse abroad Filipinos who have been working hard to support their family back home.

‘Pinoy Piyesta’ is proudly brought to you by leaders in entertainment, Blu Blood, in association with Dubai Summer Surprises. A not-to-be-missed event, tickets are available at www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.