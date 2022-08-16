“I left my heart in Dubai”: Jo Koy excited to thrill Dubai fans for ‘Funny is Funny’ tour this September 3

Fil-Am comedian Jo Koy is in high spirits as he anticipates the warm welcome of the UAE crowds at the upcoming Dubai leg of his ‘Funny is Funny’ world tour.

“I left my heart in Dubai and I cannot wait to get back to share my stories. Dubai is going to be one of the first to see my new material from my Netflix special before it even gets aired in September,” shares Jo Koy.

Fans in Dubai will be treated to an evening of all-new, never-before-seen material from the Filipino-American comedian, who brings his unique life experience and colorful family anecdotes to the stage.

Blu Blood is pleased to announce that Jo Koy will return to Dubai on September 3rd for his long-awaited Funny Is Funny event at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Jo Koy, one of today’s top stand-up comedians whose humour has touched people all over the world, has gone a long way from his humble beginnings playing at a Las Vegas coffee shop to now selling out the world’s most famous venues.

Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny is presented by Blu Blood in association with Coca-Cola Arena. Limited tickets from Dhs 180 are available from jokoy.com, coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.

