Delicious dumplings, gyoza, fried pancakes from Seon Food now available at West Zone!

Filipinos simply can’t resist the delicious taste steamed and/or fried dimsum – so much so that this craving takes Pinoys to their smartphones to order online and satisfy their cravings.

However, there’s no longer a need to spend so much on these tasty dimsum delights, thanks to West Zone’s brand new addition to their massive store – the Seon Food products!

West Zone provides nine different dimsum and other food items from Seon Foods that Filipinos and even other UAE residents will surely enjoy, as follows.

Gyoza. Seon Food ‘s Seafood Gyoza captures the best tasting seafood items infused within a tasty wrapper – perfect either steamed or fried.

Dumplings. Craving for delicious prawns or perhaps a mix of Seafood and Pumpkin? Seon Food’s Dumplings are best served steamed to bring out the taste of these Prawn Flower or Seafood & Pumpkin treats.

Fish & Tofu. Snack on this treat that can be cooked within 3-5 minutes in three ways: Fried, steamed, or as part of your stir-fry dish.

Pie. Available in two flavors: Crispy Vegetable or Spicy Seafood, you will enjoy each bite of this savory fried pie.

Pancakes. This isn’t your regular pancakes – as Seon Food has wrapped the taste of Lotus, Pandan, or Red Bean as sweet dessert treats that you shouldn’t miss!

Filipinos and the wider UAE community may expect to save money on their shopping at West Zone, which provides interesting weekly deals. Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest deals and information!