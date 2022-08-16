TFT Reach

Delicious dumplings, gyoza, fried pancakes from Seon Food now available at West Zone!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Filipinos simply can’t resist the delicious taste steamed and/or fried dimsum – so much so that this craving takes Pinoys to their smartphones to order online and satisfy their cravings.

However, there’s no longer a need to spend so much on these tasty dimsum delights, thanks to West Zone’s brand new addition to their massive store – the Seon Food products!

West Zone provides nine different dimsum and other food items from Seon Foods that Filipinos and even other UAE residents will surely enjoy, as follows.

Gyoza. Seon Food ‘s Seafood Gyoza captures the best tasting seafood items infused within a tasty wrapper – perfect either steamed or fried.

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.05 AM

Dumplings. Craving for delicious prawns or perhaps a mix of Seafood and Pumpkin? Seon Food’s Dumplings are best served steamed to bring out the taste of these Prawn Flower or Seafood & Pumpkin treats.

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.04 AM 2 WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.04 AM 1

Fish & Tofu. Snack on this treat that can be cooked within 3-5 minutes in three ways: Fried, steamed, or as part of your stir-fry dish.

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.03 AM 1

Pie. Available in two flavors: Crispy Vegetable or Spicy Seafood, you will enjoy each bite of this savory fried pie.

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.02 AM

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.04 AM

Pancakes. This isn’t your regular pancakes – as Seon Food has wrapped the taste of Lotus, Pandan, or Red Bean as sweet dessert treats that you shouldn’t miss!

WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.03 AM WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.02 AM 2 WhatsApp Image 2022 08 16 at 8.59.02 AM 1

Filipinos and the wider UAE community may expect to save money on their shopping at West Zone, which provides interesting weekly deals. Keep an eye on their social media platforms for the latest deals and information!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

1920 1080 copy 1

‘Pinoy Piyesta’ in Dubai to feature six performers in one night this September 2

2 hours ago
JoKoy Funny is Funny Sep 3

“I left my heart in Dubai”: Jo Koy excited to thrill Dubai fans for ‘Funny is Funny’ tour this September 3

2 hours ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 08 12 at 4.09.53 PM

Taste delectable handmade mooncakes, as well as other exciting food items at WEMART this week

4 days ago
Find X5 Pro 2

OPPO Find X5 Pro: Premium phone feels fused with state-of-the-art build

4 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button