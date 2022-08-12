Taste delectable handmade mooncakes, as well as other exciting food items at WEMART this week

Mooncakes are special treats usually best saved for special occasions especially within the Chinese community – and now, Filipinos and UAE residents can enjoy a special serving of handmade mooncakes, thanks to WEMART!

From August, WEMART will be offering two delicious flavors of handmade mooncakes across all of their stores.

These include the handmade Mixed Nuts flavor for Filipinos who love the taste of various kinds of almonds, sesame, and other nuts with each bite, as well as the delectable Egg Yolk and White Lotus Seed Paste which fuse these two ingredients and highlight that mix of sweet and savory flavor that will surely delight your taste buds.

Apart from solo packs, WEMART also offers a special ‘Handmade Moon Cake Gift Box’ with both flavors available, making it an ideal ‘pasalubong’ (gift item) for your friends and family.

In addition, there are more food items available at the WEMART Food Court and Supermarket that you should try including pastries like the Cheesy Pesto Bread and the Chocolate Chantilly Cream Cake. Those planning to enjoy delicious savory viands can also order WEMART’s signature Smoked Duck, Angus Black Pepper Beef Steak, Fruit Smoked Salmon, or try out their new Fried Chicken Bucket too!

Those who wish to quench their thirst can try out WEMART’s Fresh Jasmine Fruity Classic Bubble tea, as well as their Ice Cream Mango Taro Milk to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai