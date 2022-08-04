8 features you shouldn’t miss on Huawei’s high-performance laptop – the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro

Flagship laptops are for those who want a laptop that doesn’t compromise on anything. What separates the flagship laptop from other good laptops is how it balances performance, efficiency, portability, and comfort. Its display should be easy on the eyes, bright, and sharp enough that you aren’t distracted by jagged edges and visible pixels. It should be powerful for the heaviest tasks from intensive video editing to advanced gaming. It should be easy to carry around from place to place, and it should be able to last all day without needing to be plugged in. So, if a company its laptop with the flagship title, it must have the best of everything be it design, screen resolution, performance, etc.

As a disruptive force in the conventional PC industry, Huawei is dedicated to building premium and smart flagship laptops, represented by the MateBook X Pro, for business people who have high requirements. Here’s why we think the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is the most elegant high-performance flagship laptop of 2022.

A screen like no other with a 3.1K Real Color FullView Display and an ultra-slim magnesium alloy body

The importance of having a good screen on a laptop cannot be overstated. It is the number one thing to look for in a premium high-end laptop. But the display on HUAWEI MateBook Pro is not just good; it exceeds expectations. The 14.2-inch OLED HUAWEI Real Colour FullView Display with 3.1K high resolution just makes everything look stunning. It also has a high refresh rate of 90Hz, making every interaction feel buttery smooth and nimble. But that’s not all; the colour accuracy of ΔE < 1 with support for both the P3 and sRGB dual colour gamut means that this display is also suitable for colour-sensitive tasks like photo and video editing.

Furthermore, the Magnetically-controlled Nano Optical AR Layer available on the Premium Edition effectively reduces reflection for greater clarity, even in extremely bright environments. HUAWEI MateBook X Pro has received TÜV Rheinland low blue light (Hardware Solution) certification because of its innovative luminous material that reduces the amount of blue light that is harmful to your eyes

Also, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is a beauty to behold. It sports a skin-soothing metallic body, delivering a unique matte surface and offering a comfortable grip. The Premium Edition of the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro’s body is made of lightweight and durable magnesium alloy. It has undergone a Micro-arc Oxidation Coating process, which not only increases the hardness and wear-resistance of the product body but also makes it environmentally friendly. The surface of the cover has a unique matte finish that delivers a warm and comfortable touch. The laptop weighs just 1.26 kg, making it highly portable. You can choose from the two brand-new colours of the Premium Edition, Ink Blue and White, as well as the Space Grey of the other edition.

Performance is front and centre

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is designed to give you the best and most ultimate performance to help you breeze through your workload. It has the powerful 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor in its lightweight and stylish chassis and is powered by the advanced Intel Core™ i7-1260P. The latest generation processor uses a hybrid architecture that efficiently handles complex tasks. Moreover, the laptop allows you to switch to the 30W Performance Mode when you need the extra boost by pressing the Fn + P key. This mode allows you to smoothly run multiple complex tasks at the same time. The Intel® Iris® Xe graphics card provides outstanding graphics processing performance, making complex graphics processing effortless and smooth. The laptop comes with 16 GB LPDDR5 5200 MHz dual-channel high-speed memory and supports up to 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD.

In addition, the upgraded Super Turbo technology facilitates in-depth optimisation at the system level for a quicker and smoother response. This contributes to a better experience, especially in video conferencing and heavy office scenarios

Take it to the next level with Super Device features

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro take multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to the Super Device extraordinary features. It lets you effortlessly connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate between them all. Simply place your HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2, mouse, keyboard, speakers and printers close to the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, and the laptop will automatically discover them and provide a prompt for quick and easy pairing .

In addition, with smartphones like the newly launched HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 and tablets like the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro, it is even more useful. Once you have wirelessly connected your phone, you will see its UI (User Interface) appear on your laptop screen, so you can operate it as if your smartphone and laptop are one device. You can access and edit your files, use and manage up to three phone app windows simultaneously, take video or audio calls from your phone through the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, and even use your mouse and keyboard to control your smartphone.

In Mirror Mode, the laptop screen is projected onto the tablet, with both devices showing the same content: the tablet can benefit from the laptop’s incredible performance; while the laptop can access the tablet’s stylus, making drawing even easier. With Extend Mode, the laptop display is extended to the tablet, allowing the tablet to serve as an external monitor so you can scroll and browse easily between the two – perfect for making notes during a class or meeting. Finally, Collaborate Mode lets you share content between the devices via a simple drag and drop, so anything left on one can easily be transferred to the other.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro can also connect to a HUAWEI MateView monitor, so you can see your work on an even larger screen. The laptop also supports multi-device file management and AI search; the former enables users to easily search across their connected devices, while the latter supports quick search of files and images on the PC, the Internet, and other interconnected devices for greater flexibility.

A touchpad of perfection

With HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, Huawei has ensured a premium experience in every aspect of the laptop, including the touchpad as it responds to your taps instantly. This laptop also enlarges the multi-gesture touchpad’s control area improving accuracy, avoiding accidental touch, and giving you more freedom. You don’t need another mouse with this to unleash your creativity.

Smart video conferencing with AI Camera

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro comes with an HD camera on the top narrow bezel, which integrates the AI Camera features to support the video effects of Beauty, Virtual Background, FollowCam, and Eye Contact. It supports any video software.

HUAWEI SuperCharge makes it a powerhouse

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features a 60Wh (rated capacity) super large battery and a compact 90W charger supporting HUAWEI SuperCharge. There is plenty of ports, too. The laptop has a 3.5 mm earphone jack and two Thunderbolt™ 4 ports on the left. On the right side, it is equipped with 2 full-function USB-C ports.

What you say matters

To pick up your voice the best way possible, HUAWEI MateBook X Pro features a quad-mic setup placed along the laptop’s edges. Combined with the Huawei-developed algorithms to provide outstanding sound pick-up and playback effects, it provides a Pro-level conference equipment experience.

Uncompromising sound quality with HUAWEI SOUND®

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is equipped with six speakers. The four woofers feature a back-to-back design to create stunning bass and clear trebles without increasing thickness. The sound system, in combination with Huawei’s Targeted Sound Field technology, brings impressive stereo sound with clear sound layers and a sense of direction.

It’s the coolest laptop

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro can top out at up to 30W (Thermal Design Power, TDP) output under Performance Mode, running stably for a long time, achieving the perfect balance between the lightweight, thin body and powerful performance. This is made possible by the advanced Shark Fin fan cooling system, which keeps the surface temperature of the laptop surprisingly low.

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro in Magnesium Blue and Aluminum Gray Editions is available for pre-orders in the UAE with a starting at a price of 6999AED. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth of over 1999AED, including: HUAWEI MatePad 10.4, HUAWEI Bluetooth Mouse, HUAWEI Laptop Bag, MS Office Package, 20% discount for 1 -year extended warranty insurance and 20% discount for 1-year 1-time screen damage insurance.

More HUAWEI MateBook Surprises:

HUAWEI MateBook D laptops have also drawn user acclaim, due to their compact design and excellent performance. The MateBook D 16 model is highlighted by a gorgeous 16-inch display[1], but thanks to its 18.4 mm thickness, manages to weigh just 1.7 kg[2]. MateBook D 16 is the first laptop to come equipped with the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna, which improves the signal conversion rate by 56%[3], and facilitates high-speed Internet access, even in areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak.

The new HUAWEI MateBook D 16 in Silver coulor will be available for pre-orders in the UAE from July 27th starting at a price of 3299AED. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth of over 699AED, including: HUAWEI Bluetooth Mouse, HUAWEI Laptop Bag, MS Office Package, 20% discount for 1 -year extended warranty insurance and 20% discount for 1-year 1-time screen damage insurance.