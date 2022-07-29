Lollipop Covid-19 test, now available in WeMart

There are diffent types of Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs). A child-friendly one is the ‘lollipop’ antigen test which was developed in 2021and is now approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) of the United Arab Emirates.

Though children are exempt from many Covid-19 virus measures, there are fears that with the new academic year beginning this September in majority of school in UAE, the more contagious variant that emerged recently could spread more widely among young people and children.

An easy and fast way to detect Covid-19 virus is the ‘lollipop test.’

Many RATs are done from your nose. While some like the ‘lollipop’ Covid-19 test is done with your tongue.

The lollipop Covid-19 test is simple to use. As a preparation for the test, you should not put anything in your mouth for 30 minutes before the test.

You simply need to put the test in the mouth, suck for 90 seconds, dip the test in the container, wait 15 minutes, and check the result.

Advantage 1: The oral COVID-19 antigen detection reagent is like eating a “lollipop”. It is especially suitable for children to test, and you don’t have to worry about poking your nose anymore.

Advantage 2: Test anytime, anywhere, and get results quickly, convenient and accurate.

This easy-to-use Covid-19 test can now be purchased online using the WeMart App or by visiting any of their branches.

• WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

• Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

• WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

• Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

• WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

• Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

• WEMART Supermarket – International City

• China Cluster, International City, Dubai

