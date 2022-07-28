Huawei Releases a Multitude of Flagship Products during Summer Launch Event

Huawei held a Flagship Products Summer Launch Event in Dubai that saw the introduction of incredible cutting edge devices including the ideal flagship foldable phone HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, a flagship laptop HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, a flagship tablet HUAWEI MatePad Pro, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 as well as HUAWEI MateBook 16s and HUAWEI MateBook D 16. Each one of these devices comes loaded with some innovative features that are set to take the user experience to next level. For those who did not get a chance to see the live stream, we’ve condensed everything Huawei announced:

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 – The Ideal Fordable Phone: Ultra-Light, Ultra Flat and Super Durable

Introducing the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, HUAWEI’s brand-new flagship foldable smartphone. To achieve an ultra-flat surface which is minimalistic and natural, the phone uses the Falcon Wing Design. Through that, the movement of the hinge and screen is precisely synchronised via the fixed-length linkage control. For the phone’s screen, the use of HUAWEI’s self-developed innovative industry-first composite screen to absorb all shock and buffer makes the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 ultra-reliable.

The True-Chroma Camera System of HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 includes a 50MP True-Chroma Camera for capturing true-to-life colours. The improved HUAWEI XD Optics brings brand-new information recovery technology to further elevate image clarity, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics. To top that all off, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 incorporates innovative interactions with multitasking capabilities and Floating Window Swipe Gestures to provide a seamless control while operating the multi-window.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 comes pre-installed with HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), which include Petal One and a variety of useful and premium services such as Petal Search, Petal Maps, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Browser, GameCenter, and more. Thanks to its big screen and its multi-window function, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 brings easier interactions and higher efficiency when multi-tasking between different apps.

The new HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 in white and Black Colour Editions will be available for pre-orders in the UAE from July 27th at a price of 7499AED. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth of over 2500AED, including: the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, 12- months complimentary subscription to HAUWEI Music and HUAWEI Video, 3-months complimantary subscription to 200GB HAUWEI Mobile Cloud, GCC Multiple country warranty and special HUAWEI Care service package.

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro: The Ultimate Elegant High-Performance Flagship Laptop

HUAWEI MateBook X Pro is a new-paradigm laptop that transcends the traditional notion of how a laptop should look, and what it is capable of. It comes in a skin-soothing metallic body[1] and elegant colours, Ink Blue and White, standing out from the crowd of drab laptop exteriors, while the classic Space Grey is also available. The use of light and strong magnesium alloys in the full-CNC unibody design means that the laptop weighs only 1.26 kg[2], making it highly portable and durable. The 14.2-inch Real Colour FullView Display obtained the world’s first Eye Comfort 3.0 certification by TÜV Rheinland[3] and universal colour consistency technology[4] ensures that the same pristine colours will be displayed.

All HUAWEI MateBook X Pro laptops were certified by Intel® Evo™, and come with 12th Gen Core™ processors. The 30 W performance mode handles intensive tasks with remarkable ease. Thanks to system-level optimisation supported by upgraded Super Turbo technology, the laptop works perfectly with Windows system to unleash powerful performance and create a smoother experience in video conferences and heavy-load office work.

The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro take multi-device collaboration to a whole new level, thanks to the Super Device features. It lets you effortlessly connect to other Huawei devices nearby and collaborate between them all. In addition, with smartphones like the newly launched HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 and tablets like the new HUAWEI MatePad Pro, it is even more useful. Once you have wirelessly connected your phone, you will see its UI (User Interface) appear on your laptop screen, so you can operate it as if your smartphone and laptop are one device. You can access and edit your files, use and manage up to three phone app windows simultaneously, take video or audio calls from your phone through the HUAWEI MateBook X Pro, and even use your mouse and keyboard to control your smartphone.

The laptop also supports multi-device file management and AI search; the former enables users to easily search across their connected devices, while the latter supports quick search of files and images on the PC, the Internet, and other interconnected devices for greater flexibility.

The new HUAWEI MateBook X Pro in Magnesium Blue and Aluminum Gray Editions will be available for pre-orders in the UAE from July 27th starting at a price of 6999AED. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth of over 1999AED, including: HUAWEI MatePad 10.4, HUAWEI Bluetooth Mouse, HUAWEI Laptop Bag, MS Office Package, 20% discount for 1 -year extended warranty insurance and 20% discount for 1-year 1-time screen damage insurance.

More HUAWEI MateBook Surprises: Completely Redesigned Cores and All-New HUAWEI Metaline Antenna

HUAWEI MateBook 16s packs Intel®’s Evo™-certified i9-12900H Processor[5], and features a vast 16-inch 2.5K touchscreen, with an average ΔE<1 high colour accuracy[6], and a 1080p AI camera, which keeps video calls crystal clear. HUAWEI MateBook D laptops have also drawn user acclaim, due to their compact design and excellent performance. The MateBook D 16 model is highlighted by a gorgeous 16-inch display[7], but thanks to its 18.4 mm thickness, manages to weigh just 1.7 kg[8]. MateBook D 16 is the first laptop to come equipped with the HUAWEI Metaline Antenna, which improves the signal conversion rate by 56%[9], and facilitates high-speed Internet access, even in areas where the Wi-Fi signal is weak.

The new HUAWEI MateBook 16s in Gray colour will be available for pre-orders in the UAE from July 27th starting at a price of 5799AED. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth of over 1999AED, including: HUAWEI MatePad 10.4, HUAWEI Bluetooth Mouse, HUAWEI Laptop Bag, MS Office Package, 20% discount for 1 -year extended warranty insurance and 20% discount for 1-year 1-time screen damage insurance.

The new HUAWEI MateBook D 16 in Silver couolor will be available for pre-orders in the UAE from July 27th starting at a price of 3299AED. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth of over 699AED, including: HUAWEI Bluetooth Mouse, HUAWEI Laptop Bag, MS Office Package, 20% discount for 1 -year extended warranty insurance and 20% discount for 1-year 1-time screen damage insurance.

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2: The utmost true sound earbuds with pure voice call

HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 earbuds incorporate cutting-edge TWS capabilities, taking acoustics to new heights. It’s portable listening as you’ve never heard it before. It comes with the Ultra-hearing dual-driver true sound system and digital cross-over technology, delivering a better surging bass and good sound quality with rich details. It received the HWA and Hi-Res Wireless Dual HD Audio Certification. In addition to sound quality, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 continues to set new standards for TWS noise cancellation. The new call noise cancellation feature called Pure Voice improves voice call quality, thanks to the presence of a 4-Mic Call Noise Cancellation system and Huawei-exclusive deep neural network (DNN) noise cancellation algorithm. The Triple Mic ANC System with 3 highly-sensitive microphones boosts the average ANC depth by industry-leading 15%[10] when compared to its predecessor, with offers a wider noise cancellation frequency with up to 47 dB[11] of noise cancellation. At the same time, HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 is co-engineered with Devialet for tuning providing it with the perfect balance of technology and art to deliver a more appealing experience.

The new HUAWEI FreeBuds Pro 2 in Silver Blue,Silver Frost,Ceramic White colors will be in the UAE from July 27th at a price of 699AED.