FOREVER 21 on an Expansion Spree in the Middle East and Southeast Asia

Forever 21 is geared up to increase its footprint in the region, with the launch of its 12,000 sq feet store at Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai on Wednesday, 27th July 2022. The brand is determined to bring fast fashion at affordable pricing to its consumer and also deliver a great in-store experience.



Commenting on the new store launch and expansion strategy for Forever 21, Yasser Sharaf, Vice President (Retail, Hospitality, Industry and financial services) of Sharaf Group said, “This is in line with our vision and endeavour to reach closer to our brand fans in different parts of the UAE and convert new ones. Our goal is to nurture the longstanding relationship with Middle Eastern consumers by investing in expanding our presence across the region and elevating the brand experience across an Omni channel ecosystem that encompasses retail stores, eCommerce and social media.”

Forever 21 was acquired by Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development, marketing and entertainment company in 2020. In October 2021, Authentic Brands Group (ABG) had announced a long-term partnership with Sharaf Group for Forever 21. Through the agreement, Sharaf Group, which has been Forever 21’s core operating partner in the Middle East for the last decade expanded its licensing rights from apparel and accessories to additional product categories including health and beauty, fragrance and home, and new territories including Southeast Asia and e-commerce.

Forever 21 and Sharaf are currently rolling out a regional Omni channel strategy focused on today’s generation of fashion consumers.

Henry Stupp, President, EMEA at Authentic Brands Group notes, “Over years, Forever 21 has established a strong foothold in the Middle East & South East Asia and we are excited to launch the next phase of its growth in the region. Sharaf Group is an experienced leader in the Middle East & South East Asia’s retail market with vast expertise in the retail industry. We look forward to our expansion spree in the region in collaboration with the Sharaf Group.”

Sharaf Group specializes in retail development and brand building, with expertise in design, manufacturing, store operations and e-commerce that enable a seamless brand and consumer experience across all touchpoints.

In the Middle East, Forever 21 offers fashion and lifestyle offerings for men, women and teens and can be found in more than 16 retail stores and online. For more information, visit www.Forever21.ae