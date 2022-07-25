Step into the greener pastures of Greenfield

The Covid-19 pandemic changed the preferences of the home buyers with health and wellness taking precedence, inspiring changes in the framing of strategies for residential projects. The growing demand in the real estate market in the Philippines is prompting Property developers to offer nature-inspired projects.

Greenfield Development Corp. (GDC) one of the leading real estate companies in the Philippines anticipating the demand beforehand has already started selling projects offering green open spaces in line with their philosophy of ‘greenspiration’. The company recently topped off its second tower in Greenfield City in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna.

“The company creates a philosophy of ‘greenspiration’ where residents can enjoy an abundance of green open spaces and the intricate beauty of nature to facilitate wellness and relaxation so they can live and thrive in an inspiring, sprawling sanctuary. It has developed the Zadia project under the concept of green living to offer residents greenery in abundance. Zadia is a nature-inspired five-tower residential complex offering condo living in Sta. Rosa, Laguna,” said Atty. Duane Alexander Xavier Santos, executive vice president and general manager of GDC.

The company recently topped off its second tower in Greenfield City in Sta. Rosa City, Laguna. The company was able to generate good demand for its first building of the project and feels that Tower 2 of Zadia by Equus Property Venture Inc. will replicate that success.

“Upon completion of its first tower last year, Zadia has witnessed fast uptakes of its units. We are experiencing the same in the second tower during its pre-selling phase. To date, only a few units here are available. Prospective buyers usually purchase units in this condo project to serve as their second home to make it their “halfway home,” Atty. Santos added.

The Greenfield Projects also attract Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who want greener pastures with better connectivity to Metro Manila post-retirement. OFWs kept the Philippines real estate market kicking in testing times through remittances, and a constant rise of the middle-class population ensured that buying appetites of the property market in areas outside of Metro Manila seemed not affected by the ensuing Covid-19 crisis.

The completion of the Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) has made travelling from Greenfield City to Metro Manila faster for Zadia residents, with travel time from South Luzon Expressway to CALAX reduced from 90 to 45 minutes. With the opening of the CALAX Subsection 5 from Silang East Interchange to Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay, residents can now travel to Tagaytay and other leisure areas with less traffic congestion.

