OFWs to enjoy nostalgic childhood thrills with Disney On Ice in Abu Dhabi this October

It is no question that Disney movies have long been part of many Filipino families – especially for OFWs. Whether you’re born in the 90s or perhaps already have kids born in the 00s and 10s, the magic of Disney movies never seems to leave the minds of Filipinos with their stories that tug at the heartstrings of kids of all ages.

And now, the entire family and OFW barkada can now enjoy a special show right here in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi as Disney takes some of their most iconic characters to life!

Disney On Ice presents “Mickey and Friends” invites OFWs from all over the UAE to witness timeless stories in motion. Running from October 12 to 16 at the Etihad Area, Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, the five-day show will feature a variety of characters from various Disney movies!

Enjoy a dazzling welcome with Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy with their awe-inspiring dance and fun-filled performances.

Witness Disney Princesses like Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, Mulan, Belle, Ariel, Jasmine, Merida, and Tiana on how they achieve their goals through bravery, kindness, and perseverance.

Travel to Frozen’s Arendelle with Anna and Elsa to discover how love is the most potent of all magics. Sail alongside Moana in her high-seas quest to save her island. Continue swimming with Dory and Hank as they search for her parents. Celebrate real friendship with the Toy Story gang and get all the emotions with Joy, Sadness, and other Inside Out Emotions.

Ticket prices start from AED 84. Show timings are as follows:

Wednesday, October 12 — 7:30 pm

Thursday, October 13 — 7:30 pm

Friday, October 14 — 3:30 pm and 7:30 pm

Saturday, October 15 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, October 16 — 11:30am, 3:30pm and 7:30pm

Tickets are available through the official website of Etihad Arena at: https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/event-booking/disney-on-ice-2022