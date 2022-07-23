TFT Reach

West Zone to offer up to 75% discounts at Big Weekend Sale from July 22-24

West Zone, the Filipinos’ sari-sari store in the UAE, will be holding their special ‘Big Weekend Sale’ Wow Deals with shoppers who could enjoy up to 75% discounts!

Running from July 22-24, grocery shoppers can enjoy tons of discounts on goods that they need at discounted prices, especially for products shipped all the way from the Philippines! West Zone has prepared several huge discounts for these items that Filipinos will definitely enjoy and will make summer extra cool.

Some of the featured items on sale that you shouldn’t miss at West Zone include food items such as milk, ice cream, canned goods, coffee, condiments, and more. Essential cleaning items for your home as well as personal care products will also have their prices slashed this coming weekend.

West Zone July 23 2

Watch this space, as well as West Zone’s social media pages as they will be opening its 135th branch very soon at the heart of Oud Metha. The branch will be located at 13B Street, Net.com building at Oud Metha in Dubai – where all Filipinos and all UAE residents in Dubai will be invited once it opens.

Filipinos and the UAE community as a whole can expect to save money on their purchases at West Zone, which offers exciting promotions every week. Keep an eye on their social media pages for the most recent discounts and updates!

