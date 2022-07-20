Win an iPhone 13, other exciting prizes with BankOnUs!

Filipinos in the UAE who wish to win a free iPhone 13 can get their chance to win this smartphone in just a few steps through the BankOnUs platform!

All they need to do is provide their details through the website: https://bankonus.com/en-ae/bank/win-iphone-13 and share a few details to enter the draw.

BankOnUs assists users to compare, select and purchase various financial and insurance products in the UAE, including (but not limited to) credit cards, car insurance, personal loans, life insurance, and health insurance, among others. A 4.8 star rating from 1000+ Google reviews speaks volumes about the sales and support that BankOnUs lends to their customers.

Michael Francisco, who recently got his car insurance with BankOnUs, stated that the process was smooth and that he got a personalized experience that guided him as to which would be the ideal car insurance based on his requirements.

“It was a great experience buying my car insurance at this site. The agent was so helpful and he provided different offers. At the same time, he knows the best insurer and the best product that will fit your needs,” said Francisco.

With over 30+ insurance partners, BankOnUs has the right set of product variety to meet everyone’s requirements, be it a price conscious customer, or someone looking for a premium product with all-inclusive covers. And with attractive discounts, offers and coupons, you are bound to get the best deal in the market when you purchase a product from BankOnUs. Some of the vouchers include discounts on battery and tyre replacements, while others offer exclusive discounts on ecommerce sites like Noon.com!

Make the most of their current campaign wherein BankOnUs is offering The Filipino Times readers an exclusive chance to win a brand new iPhone 13. Simply visit https://bankonus.com/en-ae/bank/win-iphone-13 and share a few details to enter the draw!

Apart from these offers, BankOnUs also provides an industry-first mobile app which helps customers to manage their policies as well as raise claims right from their mobile phones as well as discover deals on their credit cards, so that they can make the most out of their cards!

BankOnUs aims to become the most reliable platform for personal finance and insurance in the UAE by simplifying the process to find, compare and purchase insurance policies, credit cards, loans, and bank accounts all in one place.

The company hopes that customers from all over the UAE will rely on their services as stated in their company name – to have customers ‘Bank On Us’ for all their personal finance needs. The platform allows users to easily compare multiple policies side-by-side to visualize the benefits and advantages of each policy, thereby empowering them to make informed banking decisions.