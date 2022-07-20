Complete your Back-to-School Checklist with 6thStreet.com

Get the kids excited for their first day back to school with a refresh of their essentials and gear for a new year of learning. Apparel Group’s fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform 6thStreet.com has launched its “Back-to-School” campaign with every school essential in one online shop.

Find a huge collection of school supplies like bags, shoes, stationery, sportswear, accessories and more now on 6thStreet.com. Moreover, the campaign will highlight special curations like black, white and sports shoes, character-inspired and generic bags, themed stationery and so much more. Shoppers can also find Back-to-School collections from popular brands like Skechers, Simba, Adidas, Nike, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Herschel, Tommy Hilfiger, Puma and many more.

Special curations for students heading back to university and people getting back to work after a summer holiday will also be available on 6thStreet.com. Shoppers can explore the newest clothing, shoes, bags and more for a fresh look while heading back to their usual routine.

6thStreet.com provides loyal shoppers with rewards through the Club Apparel program, and creates a hassle-free omni-retail experience for customers in the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Enabled by real-time integration with over 1900+ Apparel Group retail stores, shoppers can simply browse the app or website, select their items, place their order and enjoy delivery at their doorstep. Shopping on the platform also guarantees a 100-day returns window and a Click & Collect option.