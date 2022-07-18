Discover PH’s hot spots for investments this July 30

A tangible, worthwhile investment that gives many OFWs the sense that their time spent overseas was well spent is buying their very own home in the Philippines. And now, a real estate expert, with over 20 years of experience, will provide the latest insights and trends to advise OFWs of prime locations in the Philippines, where they can build this dream home and make it a reality.

OFWs who have already purchased their property said that they experience a sense of fulfillment that no other investment platform may be able to give them, by seeing and experiencing the results of years of their hard work while they are away from their families.

This is exactly why The Filipino Times will be spearheading a free webinar titled TFT Usapang OFW: Why should you consider getting property assets in prime locations? in order to clarify the thoughts of OFWs who want to start investing in real estate back home at some of Philippines’ prime locations.

The free webinar will take place on the Facebook page of The Filipino Times this coming July 30, at 12:00 noon.

The Filipino Times will be joined by a seasoned real estate expert who have already helped many Filipinos, including OFWs, find and build their dream homes in the Philippines.

Mika Bautista-Naguiat, a Project Director & Sales Head Rockwell Land Corporation will discuss the importance of investing in real estate properties and how Filipinos living abroad can explore trending locations that will help them make their decision as to where they could potentially purchase their first home.

For more information, call 00 63 7 793 0088 or visit the Rockwell website at https://www.e-rockwell.com/

Find Rockwell Land Corporation on social media @rockwelllandcorporation on Facebook and @RockwellLifePH on Instagram .

For inquiries, send an email to [email protected]