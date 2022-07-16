OFWs in UAE to enjoy meat-free juicy flavors packed with benefits with unMEAT

Filipinos often crave delicious red meat in huge quantities – however, consuming too much of this is also packed with health consequences. The good news is that here in the UAE, you can still enjoy the goodness of meat’s tender, juicy flavors without having to resort to eating meat itself, thanks to unMEAT!

unMEAT was introduced here in the UAE with the collaboration of Shankar Trading Company, a leading importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE, together with Century Pacific Food, one of the largest food corporations in the Philippines.

Meat and fish varieties

The strategic partnership between these two companies brought forth an exciting range of plant-based meat alternative products available in variants such as burger patties, nuggets, sausage, luncheon meats, and giniling (ground beef).

Apart from this, unMEAT also has its line of Fish-Free Tuna Style Flakes. Each spoonful has the distinct taste, texture, and mouthfeel that only fish can provide. The best part? This is completely free of fish meat, giving your body the satisfaction of tasting delicious fish while maintaining a low-calorie intake.

unMEAT’s Fish-Free Tuna Style Flakes come in three flavors: classic Sunflower Oil tuna, simple yet savory Water with White Salt tuna, and, last but not least, the Hot and Spicy tuna, which packs a punch of heat with every bite.

Health benefits abound

This product is designed to look, taste, cook, and feel like meat. It is entirely composed of plants and non-GMO ingredients. unMEAT is high in fiber and a good source of protein, but it contains no preservatives, eggs, or cholesterol. It’s like eating meat without the guilt!

Apart from being completely plant-based, unMEAT also costs around 30-40% less than traditional meat and is made from ingredients that the average consumer is familiar with. Furthermore, unMEAT offers consumers a variety of unMEAT that not only provides health benefits but also promotes environmental awareness and animal welfare. Instead of synthetic ingredients, unMEAT is made from simple yet real food items.

Enjoy the tastiness and health benefits of unMEAT today! unMEAT is now available at your nearest West Zone Supermarkets, as well as in all leading stores nationwide.