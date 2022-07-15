Get your ideal-fit eyeglasses in the UAE with Lenskart’s innovative ‘Asia Fit’ collection

One of the most common problems for Filipinos and UAE residents with eye impairments is finding the right kind of frame that will suit their facial structure.

Here in the Emirates, one such brand is poised to solve this problem with the launch of an innovative collection: Each frame matches the specifications of individuals with Asian features.

Lenskart’s all-new Asia Fit collection is designed for those with flatter and broader nose bridges, as well as higher nose pads than a global fit. The goal is to bridge the gap in a multicultural market by offering more options for every face type.

Asia Fit keeps your glasses from slipping on your face, which is often uncomfortable, and triggers muscle memory to fix their glasses at regular intervals.

The collection is optimal for Filipinos as well as UAE residents in need of eyeglasses that fall under one or more of these categories:

– Individuals with flat facial features

– Individuals with rounder, wider face

– Individuals who have a low nose bridge and/or higher cheekbones

Lenskart’s Asia Fit has four unique features, setting it apart from frames that have Global Fit, as follows:

Flattening the Frame. Lenskart’s Asia Fit glasses do not weigh down on cheekbones

Narrowing the Nose Bridge. The nose bridge is 1-3mm bigger in Asia Fit glasses

Enlarging Nose Pads. Lenskart’s Asia Fit glasses are equipped with nose pads that are generally higher

Changing the Temple Curvature. Each frame has a snug fit and curvature at the temples

Bendable Frame. Lenskart Air also features a highly bendable frame, to prevent it from breaking should it fall or if the user accidentally drops it.

Lenskart is Asia’s largest omnichannel retailer and manufacturer of premium quality and contemporary eyewear. With a unique click-and-mortar business, Lenskart is revolutionising the eyewear industry by offering disruptive services such as automated lens fitting, 3D Try-On, AI-powered facial mapping, and frame recommendation features through the application’s seamless shopping experience. The company has integrated its technology into all aspects of its operations to enhance customers’ browsing, shopping, purchasing experience, and customer assistance. Lenskart serves more than seven million customers, with a presence in 175 Indian cities and Singapore across a network of 1,000+ omnichannel stores and has now entered the USA and Middle East markets. UAE alone has five stores operational with more to come and a website and app where purchasing is also possible.