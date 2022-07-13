TFT Reach

Jo Koy’s ‘Funny is Funny’ tour all set for September 3 at Coca-Cola Arena

Blu Blood presents Jo Koy In partnership with Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai Calendar and Dubai Summer Surprises happening on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at the Coca-Cola Arena. All ages welcome. Tickets start at 180 AED and are available at Coca-Cola-Arena.com and at Jokoy.com

As they say, third time’s the charm! In an exciting development, Blu Blood is proud to announce that Jo Koy will be returning to Dubai on the 3rd of September at the Coca-Cola Arena for his long-awaited Funny Is Funny show.

Dubai fans will be treated to a night of all-new, never-seen-before material from the Filipino-American comedian, who brings his unique life experience and colourful stories of his family to the stage.

“I left my heart in Dubai and I cannot wait to get back to share my stories.  Dubai is going to be one of the first to see my new material from my Netflix special before it even gets aired in September,” shares Jo Koy.

As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics, whose comedy has reached all kinds of people across the globe, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings of performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world’s most prestigious venues.

Jo Koy – Funny Is Funny is presented by Blu Blood in association with Coca-Cola Arena.  Limited tickets from Dhs 180 are available from jokoy.com, coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList and BookMyShow.

Presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishments (DFRE), DSS promises a season of joy and summer fun for all across the city from 1 July to 4 September 2022. Residents and visitors can enjoy and indulge in the most attractive shopping deals, retail experiences, unforgettable events, and sumptuous dining.

Make sure to plan your summer in Dubai and make the most of everything the city has to offer from relaxing staycations, exciting live entertainment, gastronomical experiences, family outings and the best shopping deals. The full calendar of events can be found on www.mydss.ae and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

