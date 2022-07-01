Become a Millionnaire for just AED 50 this Eid Al Adha

Surging prices have got residents doubling down on ways to reduce their costs of living but Dubai Festivals & Retail Establishment (DFRE) and Idealz, the first-of-its-kind online store, may have just the answer. Participate in the Grand Raffle of the upcoming Eid al Adha and win ONE MILLION Dirhams cash. Simply visit www.idealz.com or the Idealz mobile application and purchase a Rosa Set for AED50 to enter.

After having awarded a Grand Prize of AED500,000 cash on Eid al Fitr, DFRE and Idealz have doubled the offering to further sweeten the deal as inflation, surging fuel prices and the summer heat start to take its toll on residents of the UAE. The draw for the Million Dirham prize will be held live at Al Ghurair Center in the afternoon of the first day of the Eid holiday which is confirmed to be on July 9th.

Founded in 2016, Idealz is a first-of-its-kind e-commerce platform that has revolutionized the online shopping experience. The unique shop-and-win platform combines online shopping, winning and social impact together, giving customers an opportunity to win amazing prizes while also changing the lives of those less fortunate around the world. Through Idealz, customers stand a chance to win from a wide range of luxury prizes across various campaign categories including cars, watches, cash, electronics, and lifestyle. With every product purchased, customers are awarded complimentary coupons into prize draws within the selected categories, where products within campaigns are limited in quantity as are the coupons.

Underlining its significant role in the community, at the checkout Idealz gives customers the option to donate their purchased products to charity and if selected, rewards the shopper with yet another complimentary coupon into the prize draw! Idealz not only creates winners but with the support of its customers, changes the lives of the less fortunate around the world.