Kamal Vachani announces ‘Philippine Week’ at Al Maya Supermarket

Dubai: Al Maya Group Director Kamal Vachani has announced ‘Philippine Week’ at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai to celebrate the Independence Day of the Republic of the Philippines.

The UAE hosts a large number of Filipino diaspora in the country and that’s the reason ‘Philippine Week’ is being organized at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai, informed Mr. Kamal Vachani.

“We are very excited to announce the ‘Philippine Week’ at Al Maya Supermarkets in Dubai. We hope this week will be a huge success by attracting a large number of Filipinos as well as other nationalities,” Mr. Kamal Vachani said.

The ‘Philippine Week’ was inaugurated by Consul General of Philippine H.E. Renato Duenas Jr. at Al Maya Supermarket. The Consul General appreciated Al Maya’s efforts in promoting the Philippines products in the UAE and especially organizing the special week on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of the Philippines.

Al Maya Supermarkets serve all nationalities across the UAE and fulfill their all requirements related to fresh vegetables, fruits, juices, and packaged food, said Mr. Vachani.

Al Maya Group, the UAE-based business conglomerate, has more than 50 supermarkets in the GCC countries in addition to other businesses.