Get medical advice you need to keep your body healthy at Al Hana Modern Medical Center

One common misconception among Filipinos in the UAE is that they often disregard the need to visit the hospital and only do so when their conditions are already critical.

The good news is that OFWs can now get the medical advice they need from fellow Filipino doctors, at hospitals and clinics such as the Al Hana Modern Medical Center – which started providing their services during the middle of the pandemic year.

“Al Hana Modern Medical started providing healthcare services last June 2021. Our concept is to provide the best quality healthcare services in an affordable price to make our community a better place. Al Hana Modern Medical Center, your best healthcare provider,” said Kriscell Masancay, Business Development and Marketing Manager at Al Hana Modern Medical Center.

Al Hana Modern Medical Center ensures the well-being of their OFW patients by providing comprehensive facilities in a variety of fields such as:

– General Medicine

– Obstetrics and Gynecology

– Orthodontics

– Orthopedic

– Physiotherapy

– Laboratory

– Dentistry and Cosmetic Dentistry

– Internal Medicine

– Paediatrics

– Radiology

Check-ups a must

The Al Hana Modern Medical Center, located next to the Al Hanaa center near Al Jafiliya in Dubai, provides expert medical advice from resident Filipino doctors who will truly focus on your needs to alleviate the pain that you are experiencing.

Dr. Alzacar Jadjuli, General Practitioner at Al Hana Modern Medical Center, advised Filipinos not to ignore the symptoms they experience because they could be early warning signs of a medical condition that could still be treated with early preventive measures.

“Kailangan nating maagapan nang maaga ito kasi pwedeng ang mga sintomas ay hindi lang nagsasabi ng isang sakit kung di baka mas malalang mga karamdaman. Sinasabi nga nila na early prevention is better than cure so mas magandang maagapan habang hindi pa malala ang sakit,” advised Dr. Jadjuli.

For her part, Dr. Michelle Bobadilla, General Practitioner at Al Hana Modern Medical Center, said that it is critical for OFWs to have regular checkups, especially since the majority of them often live alone and have no one to care for them if they become ill.

“Importante yung regular check up especially sa mga tao dito sa Dubai dahil unang una nandito tayo sa UAE para magtrabaho – and majority hindi natin kasama mga pamilya natin dito so kung magkakasakit kayo, aabot sa punto na medyo magiging mahirap kasi walang mag-a-alaga,” advised Dr. Bobadilla.

At Al Hana Modern Medical Center, OFWs can definitely get what they need from fellow Filipino doctors and experts who will provide ample guidance for the sake of their health.

Al Hana Modern Medical Center:

LOCATION: 2nd Floor, Al Hanaa Center – 219 Al Mankhool Rd – Al Jaffiliya – Dubai.

For appointments, call 04 324 4034.

WhatsApp: 054 582 9978